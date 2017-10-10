It's Your Move

“I’m tired,” she said.

“Why? What’s been happening to make you tired?” I asked.

“Nothing,” she replied, “I’m just tired of waiting for something to happen.”

Ever been there? Waiting forever for something to happen? Here’s a secret for you: Nothing happens until you make a move. You want a new job, relationship, body, life? You gotta make a move.

I’m not talking about taking unnecessary action and doing things that aren’t getting you to your desired end result, just to pretend you’re busy. No, that doesn’t work. I am talking about making a move in the direction of what you want. I’m talking about taking inspired actions that arise from your heart and gut and not allowing the fearful chatter of your mind to stop you. It’s when we move that things around us begin to respond accordingly.

This particular client I was speaking to who I referenced at the beginning of the article was waiting for her marital situation to change. She and her husband had decided to separate many months ago and yet, they hadn’t. She said she felt like her life was on hold because he wouldn’t leave. She was tired of waiting… waiting to tell the children, for him to leave, for the other shoe to drop. She said she’d been waiting for years. Although they had a home and children together, they did not have a true marriage. But my client was leaving it up to her husband to leave. Until he did, she felt stuck and trapped, and was tired of waiting.

My advice to her? Accept that situation as is or make a move. There is no other option. Nothing is going to change unless she makes a move to change it.

Here’s the thing – it doesn’t even need to be a big move. It needs to be one small step in the direction of your desired end result. That’s it. When you take the first step the next ones show up, and so on. When you make a move in the direction of your desired end result, the path literally rises up to meet you and show you the way. All it takes is one move.

Tired of the dead-end job but afraid to leave the big paycheck behind? That’s okay - just start to update your résumé. That’s your first step. Then see what happens. Maybe you’ll find someone to share it with, or maybe you’ll hear about a new opportunity. Who knows? But if you do nothing, nothing will happen. When you move, things around you shift because you’re shifting your energy and your pattern. You begin to attract and see different things because you’ve done something different than your typical “nothing.”

As Martin Luther King Jr. said: “Take the first step in faith. You don't have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step.” I’ve been in these types of situations enough in my life to know that when you’re courageous enough to take that first step without seeing any other part of the staircase, the next steps rise up to meet you, one at a time, as you continue to move forward. But first: it’s your move.