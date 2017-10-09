Ivana And Melania's So-Called Feud Has Nothing On These Celebs' Stories

Melania Trump may be First Lady of the United States, but Ivana Trump has no doubt about who is President Donald Trump’s real first lady.
In an interview with ABC News’ Amy Robach to promote her memoir, Raising Trump, Ivana ― Trump’s first wife and mother to Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric ― opened up about her relationship with POTUS and FLOTUS.
The most revealing detail? She won’t call her ex-husband at the White House for a very specific reason.
“I [don’t] really want to call him there, because Melania is there,” she said. “And I don’t want to cause any kind of jealousy or something like that, because I’m basically first Trump wife. OK? I’m first lady.”
Catty, yes, but Ivana is hardly the first ex-wife to take a dig at an ex’s new spouse. Below, eight of the most famous quips and feuds.
CONVERSATIONS