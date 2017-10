Ivana And Melania's So-Called Feud Has Nothing On These Celebs' Stories

RB/Bauer-Griffin/Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum Brandi Glanville and actor Eddie Cibiran separated in 2010 after eight years of marriage. He went on to marry LeAnn Rimes in 2011, after the pair met on the set of the Lifetime movie "Northern Lights." (At the time, Cibrian was married to Glanville and Rimes was married to dancer-turned-food blogger Dean Sheremet. Glanville has had plenty to say about the couple and their tenuous co-parenting relationship, most recently in an interview with E! News' Daily Pop "I think when the 10-year mark [of their marriage] comes and he leaves her and takes half her stuff, we'll all be good together because they won't even be related," Glanville said in June 201. "If she doesn't have a kid with him, then we don't ever have to see her again."