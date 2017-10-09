DIVORCE
10/09/2017 08:10 pm ET

Ivana And Melania's So-Called Feud Has Nothing On These Celebs' Stories

"I’m basically first Trump wife. OK? I’m first lady,” Ivana said.

By Brittany Wong

Melania Trump may be First Lady of the United States, but Ivana Trump has no doubt about who is President Donald Trump’s real first lady.

In an interview with ABC News’ Amy Robach to promote her memoir, Raising Trump, Ivana ― Trump’s first wife and mother to Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric opened up about her relationship with POTUS and FLOTUS.

The most revealing detail? She won’t call her ex-husband at the White House for a very specific reason.

“I [don’t] really want to call him there, because Melania is there,” she said. “And I don’t want to cause any kind of jealousy or something like that, because I’m basically first Trump wife. OK? I’m first lady.”

Catty, yes, but Ivana is hardly the first ex-wife to take a dig at an ex’s new spouse. Below, eight of the most famous quips and feuds.

  • Elizabeth Taylor and Debbie Reynolds
    Bettmann via Getty Images
    Singer Eddie Fisher was married to America's sweetheart, Debbie Reynolds, when he began an affair with Elizabeth Taylor. He and Taylor became romantically involved in 1958 after bonding over the mutual loss of Mike Todd -- Fisher's close friend and Taylor's late husband. Fisher divorced Reynolds and tied the knot with Taylor in 1959. 

    Reynolds and Taylor's close friendship took an obvious hit after the affair. "We were friends for years and years," Reynolds told People magazine in 2015. "But we had a lapse of time when she took Eddie to live with her because she liked him, too. She liked him well enough to take him without an invitation!"
  • Princess Diana and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall
    Anwar Hussein/Tim Graham Tim Graham/Getty Images
    During a 1995 interview with the BBC's Martin Bashir, the late Princess Diana addressed Prince Charles' alleged affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles — an old friend he’d go onto marry in 2005

    “There were three in the marriage, so it was a bit crowded,” she quipped.

    A month after giving the interview, Queen Elizabeth II urged the couple, who were separated at the time, to get “an early divorce” — which they did on Aug. 28, 1996.
  • Torrei Hart and Eniko Hart
    Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
    Comedian Kevin Hart's current wife Eniko Hart and his ex-wife Torrei Hart got into a bit of a social media scuffle in August 2017, when someone on Instagram questioned the timeline of Eniko and Hart's romance.

    “Their marriage was broken way before I came in the picture. They were separated, living in separate homes. I was never a secret. She knew that as well. Don’t believe the hype,” Eniko wrote.

    Speaking with TMZ, Torrei brushed off the comments.

    "Here's the thing. I mean, honestly, that's been so long ago. Like, why are we still trippin' on that?" she said. "I'm happy. I'm out here, a successful businesswoman, launching my brands, doing what I need to do... I wish I had the time that she has to sit around and read comments all day long. I really do, but I don't."
  • Ava Gardner and Mia Farrow
    Bettmann/Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images
    Not everyone was a fan of Mia Farrow's iconic, chic pixie cut. When word got to Frank Sinatra's ex-wife Ava Gardner that Ol' Blue Eyes had wed Farrow in 1966, Gardner had this to say: "I always knew Frank would wind up in bed with a little boy."

    Gardner and Sinatra divorced in 1957.
  • Julia Roberts and Vera Steimberg
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    When Roberts met cameraman Danny Moder on the set of "The Mexican" in 2000, he was three years into a marriage to makeup artist Vera Steimberg. As Moder tried to negotiate his divorce, Roberts was photographed wearing a less-than cryptic T-shirt reading, “A Low Vera." 

    Roberts and Moder married in July 2002.
  • Siohvaughn Wade and Gabrielle Union
    George Pimentel/WireImage/Andrew D Bernstein/NBAE/Getty Images
    NBA star Dwayne Wade and ex-wife Siohvaughn Wade's messy divorce got even messier in May 2010, when Siovaughn sued her ex's then-girlfriend Gabrielle Union, claiming the actress and Dwyane's PDA and "sexual foreplay" had caused distress to the pair's two young children. The lawsuit aws dismissed and Union and the NBA star married in August 2014.
  • Brandi Glanville and LeAnn Rimes
    RB/Bauer-Griffin/Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images
    "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum Brandi Glanville and actor Eddie Cibiran separated in 2010 after eight years of marriage. He went on to marry LeAnn Rimes in 2011, after the pair met on the set of the Lifetime movie "Northern Lights." (At the time, Cibrian was married to Glanville and Rimes was married to dancer-turned-food blogger Dean Sheremet.)

    Glanville has had plenty to say about the couple and their tenuous co-parenting relationship, most recently in an interview with E! News' Daily Pop.

    "I think when the 10-year mark [of their marriage] comes and he leaves her and takes half her stuff, we'll all be good together because they won't even be related," Glanville said in June 201. "If she doesn't have a kid with him, then we don't ever have to see her again."
  • Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie
    Steve Granitz/WireImage/RB/Bauer-Griffin/Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images
    It's been more than a decade since Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt split up and he moved on with his “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” co-star, Angelina Jolie. Still, Aniston continues to be asked about the love triangle. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in January 2015, Aniston called the story "tiresome and old."

    "I think that's slowly coming to an end. I really do," she said of coverage of their reported rivalry. "I think that it's time people stop with that petty B.S. and just start celebrating great work and stop with the petty kind of silliness."

    Aniston had more pointed words for Pitt. In a 2005 interview with Vanity Fair shortly after their split, she famously said the actor was missing a "sensitivity chip." Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016.

RELATED STORIES

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERY
HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
Melania Trump's Non-Changing Face
PHOTO GALLERY
Melania Trump's Non-Changing Face
Brittany Wong
Relationships Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Arts And Entertainment Melania Trump First Lady Of The United States
Ivana And Melania's So-Called Feud Has Nothing On These Celebs' Stories

CONVERSATIONS