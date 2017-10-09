Ivana Trump Doesn't Call The Main White House Line Because Of Melania

Ivana Trump might talk to President Donald Trump regularly, but she’s not calling him at the White House.

Trump’s first wife and mother to Donald, Jr., Ivanka and Eric spoke with ABC News’ Amy Robach to promote her memoir, Raising Trump, and opened up about her relationship with POTUS and Melania Trump.

“I [don’t] really want to call him there, because Melania is there,” she said. “And I don’t want to cause any kind of jealousy or something like that, because I’m basically first Trump wife. OK? I’m first lady.”

Still, she wouldn’t want the actual role of first lady.

“I think for her to be in Washington must be terrible,” the former model, who married Trump back in 1977, added. “It’s better her than me. I would hate Washington. Would I straighten up the White House in 14 days? Absolutely. Can I give the speech for 45 minutes without [a] teleprompter? Absolutely. Can I read a contract? Can I negotiate? Can I entertain? Absolutely. But I would not really like to be there. I like my freedom.”

While Ivana might have a cordial relationship with Trump’s third wife, she doesn’t feel the same about his second, actress Marla Maples. Maples and Trump had an affair while he was still married to Ivana, leading to their 1992 divorce after 15 years of marriage.

“I don’t talk about [Maples],” she said in an interview with Jim Axelrod that aired Sunday on CBS. “She’s a showgirl. Never achieve anything in her life ... I get along with Melania. Yes. One, it’s nobody. And the other one, it’s first lady.”

Raising Trump is available Oct. 10.