Ivanka Trump's Attempt To Quote Albert Einstein Backfires Spectacularly

Well, that almost certainly didn’t work out as she had planned.

A tweet fired off in 2013 by Ivanka Trump, White House adviser and daughter of President Donald Trump, came back to haunt her Monday.

She had attempted to quote theoretical physicist Albert Einstein:

"If the facts don't fit the theory, change the facts." - Albert Einstein #quote #sunday — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 23, 2013

Just one problem: When it comes to Einstein’s comments on facts, Trump got her facts wrong.

A representative of the Einstein estate sent out a correction Monday:

We can confirm that Albert Einstein never said this quote. Here's a worthy purchase via @PrincetonUPress: https://t.co/FdGWkO1qpz https://t.co/eWTUhskgvR — Albert Einstein (@AlbertEinstein) July 24, 2017

Trump has not responded to the correction.

Much like other icons, such as Mark Twain and President Abraham Lincoln, Einstein is often misquoted online, with dubious statements attached to their names in memes.

Observers on social media wasted no time using the Einstein incident to create some new ones just for Trump:

The fact that Einstein never said any such thing only makes this tweet that much more perfect. https://t.co/ZCjViO1CpS — Colin Dickey (@colindickey) July 23, 2017

No Churchill said:

"Never gonna give you up,

Never gonna let you down,

Never gonna turn around and desert you" — Nima Tavallaey (@NimaTavRood) July 23, 2017

"I'mma let you finish, but Beyonce had the best album ever."

-- Benjamin Franklin — maud'glib (@maudglib) July 24, 2017

"We can dance if we want to, we can leave your friends behind." Voltaire — God King of Slovakia (@nbex9) July 24, 2017

"So there was only one thing that I could do

Was ding a ding dang my dang a long ling long" - Mother Teresa #quote #sunday — Sean Connelly - Jedi (@seanlconnelly) July 23, 2017

"With my mind on my money and my money on my mind."



-Sean Spicer #sevenfigurebookdeal — L. Scott Garver (@LScottGarver) July 23, 2017

"Is anyone else only getting three bars of signal? I hate Verizon but I'm locked in for two more years" Albert Einstein #quote #sunday — lauratellsjokes (@lauratellsjokes) July 23, 2017

"If you want to destroy my sweater, pull this thread as I walk away"



- Marie Curie — Nick Raducanu (@AltNickRad) July 24, 2017

"If you don't get what you want, resist with force"-Mahatma Ghandi — Charles DeLisle🔭 (@C_DeLisle1) July 24, 2017

"Just make up quotes and attribute them to me. The people who support you won't care that you're lying." - Albert Einstein — The Singing Owl (@OwlWithAGuitar) July 23, 2017

"You had me at hello" - Genghis Khan — Colpetty (@Colpetty) July 23, 2017