Ivanka Trump's Attempt To Quote Albert Einstein Backfires Spectacularly

Well, that almost certainly didn’t work out as she had planned.
A tweet fired off in 2013 by Ivanka Trump, White House adviser and daughter of President Donald Trump, came back to haunt her Monday.
She had attempted to quote theoretical physicist Albert Einstein:
Just one problem: When it comes to Einstein’s comments on facts, Trump got her facts wrong.
A representative of the Einstein estate sent out a correction Monday:
Trump has not responded to the correction.
Much like other icons, such as Mark Twain and President Abraham Lincoln, Einstein is often misquoted online, with dubious statements attached to their names in memes.
Observers on social media wasted no time using the Einstein incident to create some new ones just for Trump:
