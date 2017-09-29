Apparently, People Aren't Lining Up To Rent Ivanka Trump's NYC Apartment

Apparently, people aren’t lining up to have Ivanka Trump be their landlady.

Photo source: Trump International Realty New York via StreetEasy listing The corner living room lets in lots of natural light.

Photo source: Trump International Realty New York via StreetEasy listing The kitchen has white marble counters and floors.

Photo source: Trump International Realty New York via StreetEasy listing There are two bedrooms and two "full marblebathrooms.

Trump currently lives in a house in Washington D.C.

Trump buildings in both New York and Chicago have struggled to keep renters and buyers around in the past year, The New York Times and Chicago Tribune report. But it not be solely due to the Trump name; Bloomberg reports that Manhattan’s rental market is currently “suffering from an oversupply” of units.

Meanwhile, prices for luxury rentals are up in Manhattan, Jacob Gaffney, editor-in-chief of HousingWire, told HuffPost. At $10,450, Ivanka’s unit is priced slightly higher than similar properties, which rent for an average $10,123.

Bloomberg via Getty Images

“It looks like the listing agent wildly overestimated the popularity of this property and had to realign the price to mirror its actual market value,” Gaffney said. “It’ll move quickly if listed south of $10,000, if the owner’s ego would allow for that.”