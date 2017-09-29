HOME
09/29/2017 12:35 pm ET

Apparently, People Aren't Lining Up To Rent Ivanka Trump's NYC Apartment

Real estate agents are struggling.

By Suzy Strutner

Apparently, people aren’t lining up to have Ivanka Trump be their landlady.

The first daughter’s unit in a Trump-brand Manhattan apartment building dropped its asking price again this week, Bloomberg reports. It’s been on the market for nearly a year, during which the initial asking rent of $15,000 per month has steadily lowered to its current $10,450.

Photo source: Trump International Realty New York via StreetEasy listing
Trump's 1,549 square-foot unit has "the city's most coveted address," according to its listing with Trump International Realty.
Photo source: Trump International Realty New York via StreetEasy listing
"Style and quality are paramount in this home," the Trump listing reads.
Photo source: Trump International Realty New York via StreetEasy listing
The corner living room lets in lots of natural light.
Photo source: Trump International Realty New York via StreetEasy listing
The kitchen has white marble counters and floors.
Photo source: Trump International Realty New York via StreetEasy listing
There are two bedrooms and two "full marblebathrooms.

Trump bought the 1,549 square-foot, two-bedroom pad at Trump Park Avenue in 2004 for $1.5 million, according to public records. Agents listed the apartment for rent last October, then tried to sell it last winter for $4.1 million, then went back to renting, according to records on StreetEasy and Zillow. 

Trump currently lives in a house in Washington D.C.

Trump buildings in both New York and Chicago have struggled to keep renters and buyers around in the past year, The New York Times and Chicago Tribune report. But it not be solely due to the Trump name; Bloomberg reports that Manhattan’s rental market is currently “suffering from an oversupply” of units.

Meanwhile, prices for luxury rentals are up in Manhattan, Jacob Gaffney, editor-in-chief of HousingWire, told HuffPost. At $10,450, Ivanka’s unit is priced slightly higher than similar properties, which rent for an average $10,123. 

Bloomberg via Getty Images

“It looks like the listing agent wildly overestimated the popularity of this property and had to realign the price to mirror its actual market value,” Gaffney said. “It’ll move quickly if listed south of $10,000, if the owner’s ego would allow for that.”

The unit’s listing agent declined to comment.

Suzy Strutner
Lifestyle Editor, HuffPost
