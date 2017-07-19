POLITICS
Democrats Call For FBI Review Of Ivanka Trump's Security Clearance

“Did she accurately disclose her own foreign contacts in her initial filing, which reports suggest may be numerous?”

By Igor Bobic

A group of House Democrats are seeking information about Ivanka Trump’s security clearance after her husband and fellow White House adviser, Jared Kushner, failed to report dozens of contacts with foreign officials, including meetings with Russian officials, during last year’s presidential campaign.

On Wednesday, more than 20 House Democrats, led by Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.), wrote a letter urging acting FBI director Andrew McCabe to conduct a review concerning “a potentially serious issue involving” the president’s daughter. 

Federal officials are required to complete a questionnaire for security clearance, which asks whether “you or any member of your immediate family” has had contact with foreign agents in the past seven years. Kushner has amended his form to add over 100 such contacts, including the now-infamous meeting last June with Donald Trump Jr. and a Kremlin-linked lawyer, who reportedly met with them under the pretense of providing incriminating information on Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Last week, Democrats tried to insert two amendments into an appropriations bill in an effort to revoke Jared Kushner’s security clearance. Republicans, however, blocked both measures by a party-line vote.

Democrats are now questioning whether Ivanka Trump has concealed contacts, emphasizing she also has an influential role in the White House.

“Did she accurately disclose her own foreign contacts in her initial filing, which reports suggest may be numerous?” the Democrats wrote in their letter. “If in fact she did accurately disclose these meetings, who at the White House knew of Mr. Kushner’s and Mr. Trump Jr’s multiple contacts with Russian officials before they were made public? And, most importantly, did she discuss any of these meetings with the President, and, if so, when?”

As a White House adviser, Ivanka Trump works out of the West Wing and has access to classified information. Earlier this month, she briefly took her father’s place at a meeting with other world leaders at the G-20 in Germany.

Who Was Involved?

At least eight people attended the meeting, including key figures in Trump's inner circle. Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump, Jr., Paul Manafort, then Trump's campaign chairman, and Kushner were there. So were Natalia Veselnitskaya, a Russian lawyer with ties to the Kremlin, and Paul Goldstone, a music publicist who arranged the meeting. Rinat Akhmetshin, a Russian lobbyist and former Soviet military officer also accompanied Veselnitskaya, while Anatoli Samochornov, a Russian-American who has previously been involved in Democratic politics, served as interpreter. At least one more person was also reportedly present, though their identity has not yet been revealed.
Getty
What Happened?

It's not entirely clear. What we do know is that Trump agreed to host Veselnitskaya under the belief that she would provide him with damaging information on Hillary Clinton, which, according to an email Goldstone sent to Trump, was "part of a Russian government effort" to help his father's campaign. Trump maintains that he didn't receive the goods, however, and that discussions instead quickly shifted to U.S.-Russia adoption policy.
Why Did It Matter?

Critics say meeting serves as the clearest evidence yet of a member of Trump's campaign seeking to collude with agents linked to the Russian government in the 2016 election. They've also raised concern over Kushner's presence, as initial reports of the meeting coincided with revelations that he'd initially failed to disclose more than 100 foreign contacts on his federal disclosure form, which he had to submit in order to get a security clearance.
Trump's supporters have tried to downplay the meeting, however, suggesting it was an innocent -- and again, failed -- attempt to gather "opposition research" on Clinton.
Getty
What Was The Fallout?

Members of Congress have called on Trump to testify on Capitol Hill in order to clear up lingering questions surrounding the meeting. Other lawmakers have suggested the White House should revoke Kushner's security clearance -- and relieve him of duty -- over his inaccurate disclosures. Although knowingly providing incorrect information on these federal forms is a felony offense, Kushner's lawyers have characterized the omissions as an oversight.
