Ivanka Trump: Why Kindergartners Don't Need Tech in Their Classrooms

In today’s New York Post there’s an op-ed titled, “Ivanka Trump: Why We Need to Start Teaching Tech in Kindergarten.”

I respectfully disagree that tech should be taught in kindergarten. The last thing five year old’s need is more screen time. Today, kids aged five to 16 spend an average of six and a half hours a day in front of screens. That’s time they are not spending in creative imaginative play, engaging in social interaction, or in the natural world. Developmental psychologists argue that these off-screen activities contribute to the making of a healthy, happy child.

While I agree with Ms. Trump that coding and computer science are important skills and should be offered in middle school and beyond, not every child will be interested in these career paths. Every child will, however, use the Internet to search, post on social media, send text messages and email, and to respond to op-ed’s. At the moment we are witnessing an appalling lack of aptitude, empathy, and thoughtfulness in all these areas of technology use. Teaching kids how to code will not make these things better.

I wish Ms. Trump would acquaint herself with the “new media literacies.” Over a decade ago, media literacy experts (Jenkins, Purushotma, Clinton, Weigel & Robison, 2006) identified a set of core cultural competencies and social skills that young people need in order to be proficient users of technology. These literacies include things like play, performance, visualization, negotiation, simulation, and more. These competencies, particularly play, are the foundation of kindergarten and all can be learned even in schools that do not have the funds for technology in their classrooms. As my friend Erin Reilly writes,

One of our key goals is to stop focusing quite so much on ‘do kids have computers in the classroom?’ and start focusing more on ‘do kids have the basic social skills and cultural competencies so that when they do use computers in their classrooms they can participate fully?’ (Erin Reilly, USC Project New Media Literacies)

I would also urge Ms. Trump to check out, “Shall We Play?” by Erin Reilly, Henry Jenkins, Laurel J. Feld and Vanessa Vartabedian. Here’s what these experts say,

A mere technology-based solution will simply result in an arms race where each school spends more and more of its budget on tools while stripping bare the human resources (e.g., teachers, librarians) who might help students learn how to use those tools in ethical, safe, and creative ways.

Ms. Trump argues, “It’s not simply about learning to use computers, but about the problem-solving skills that come with it.” She’s right about that. But children, particularly those in kindergarten, can learn problem-solving skills in a variety of old-fashioned ways that don’t involve screens. These problem-solving skills will serve them well online, and offline too.

In my work with middle school children what I’ve observed they need most is more time developing face-to-face communication skills so that when they do use technology they use it with care and empathy. Increasing time behind screens is impeding their opportunities to learn these skills.

By The Way, October is National Bullying and Cyberbullying Prevention Awareness Month

This month, schools and organizations around the country are invited to participate in putting an end to online cruelty. Today, 87% of youth have witnessed cyberbullying. This is an example of an Internet problem that needs a solution not found in a coding or computer science class.

The folks at Learning.com say, “As educators, it is our job to arm students to succeed in the digital community in which they’re growing up.” Here are the Internet skills they argue kids need most:

Cyberbullying awareness and prevention — knowing how to handle offensive or insulting messages, when to show messages to a teacher or parent/guardian, and why it’s important not to be a silent bystander when witnessing cyberbullying.

— knowing how to handle offensive or insulting messages, when to show messages to a teacher or parent/guardian, and why it’s important not to be a silent bystander when witnessing cyberbullying. Safe use of social networks — focusing on how to stay safe on social media platforms, how to create and store passwords, and how to identify and how to avoid computer viruses.

— focusing on how to stay safe on social media platforms, how to create and store passwords, and how to identify and how to avoid computer viruses. Texting and online communication etiquette — learning to effectively communicate using all forms of technology and understand responsibilities within a digital environment.

— learning to effectively communicate using all forms of technology and understand responsibilities within a digital environment. Protecting personal information — realizing what information should and should not be shared in specific situations. (Courtesy Learning.com)

This is just a start. Students must also must learn about sexting, predator danger, plagiarism, phishing, copyright infringement, fake news, stereotypes in the media, how to use Wikipedia, how to do effective research, and so much more. Most importantly, every student needs to be taught how to use technology positively and wisely in order to build a digital presence that opens doors to college and careers.