It’s not even fall yet, but retailers on eBay are already selling blond Ivanka Trump-style wigs for Halloween.

The wigs are the same long length of the first daughter’s hair, parted down the middle, and even match Ivanka’s signature ombré fade. The perfectly coiffed hair retails from $6 to $20, depending on the sellers, which are predominantly based out of China.

ebay

If you’re planning on dressing as Ivanka for the upcoming holiday, make like Kellyanne Conway and “buy Ivanka’s stuff!”

Purchase a $138 Ivanka Trump sheath dress in millennial pink from Macy’s, if you want to stay true to character:

Macys/Getty

And, of course, add a pair of Ivanka Trump pumps in “lite latte” or a strappy pair of nude sandals:

Getty

Though if you really want to copy Trump’s Halloween style, she went as Catwoman back in 2012:

A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Oct 31, 2016 at 1:18pm PDT

A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Oct 21, 2012 at 12:22am PDT

But it appears she went as herself for Dolce & Gabbana’s Halloween party way back in 2002: