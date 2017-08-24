I’ve read the Bible - God never praises someone based upon the colour of his skin.

During the infamous Atlantic Slave Trade extremist slave owners stood before their black slaves holding the Bible in their hand and declared how Scripture proclaimed the superiority of the White race over all others. They would boast that it had been decreed from On High that they, the superior race, should rule over all men. Through this dogmatic belief they legitimised their cruelty and vile abuse upon generations of Black slaves, perhaps, even making themselves feel better that this was the way the Lord wanted it.

However, what they seemed to forget, and what the Neo-Nazis of today overlook is that God did not bestow the mantle of prophethood upon Jesus based upon the colour of his skin. Prophets such as Noah, Abraham, Isaac, Ishmael and Jacob did not attain great heights because they possessed a particular skin tone. Rather, what they all had in common was they overcame such an opposition which also seemed to hold the same notion of superiority that resembles the one held by the white supremacist of today. All those that stood against Jesus thought themselves superior to him, just as those who think that the colour of their skin makes them superior to others today.