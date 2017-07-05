The Hope And Fear Of Waiting For IVF Results

In the final episode of IVFML, Anna Almendrala and Simon Ganz share a series of audio diaries about what it’s like to wait for the results of their first embryo implantation, and the anxiety and depression that can affect couples long after they think they’re done with infertility and pregnancy loss.
They’re joined by Dr. Anna Glezer, a reproductive psychiatrist at UCSF and founder of the site Mind Body Pregnancy, to discuss how couples who have experienced miscarriages and had trouble conceiving view the world differently.
