Why IVF Treatment Is So Crazy Expensive

In the third episode of IVFML, health editor Anna Almendrala and her husband, comedy writer Simon Ganz get candid about how much money they spent on IVF. They also talk to infertility advocates about how to start getting insurance companies to pay for infertility treatments.

Now’s your chance to take a look at someone else’s bank statements!

They’re joined by Candace Wohl, author of the blog Our Misconception, and Barbara Collura, President and CEO of Resolve, the National Infertility Association.

Listen to Part 3 of IVFML below: