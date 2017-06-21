HEALTHY LIVING
06/21/2017 11:10 am ET

Why IVF Treatment Is So Crazy Expensive

And now for the most vulgar subject of all: money.

By Anna Almendrala , Nick Offenberg
Isabella Carapella / HuffPost

In the third episode of IVFML, health editor Anna Almendrala and her husband, comedy writer Simon Ganz get candid about how much money they spent on IVF. They also talk to infertility advocates about how to start getting insurance companies to pay for infertility treatments. 

Now’s your chance to take a look at someone else’s bank statements!

They’re joined by Candace Wohl, author of the blog Our Misconception, and Barbara Collura, President and CEO of Resolve, the National Infertility Association.

Listen to Part 3 of IVFML below: 

 

IVFML is a HuffPost Podcast hosted by Anna Almendrala and Simon Ganz and produced by Nick Offenberg. Send us an email at IVFML@huffpost.com.

Subscribe to IVFML: Apple Podcasts / Acast / RadioPublic / Google Play / Stitcher / RSS

Anna Almendrala Senior Healthy Living Editor, The Huffington Post
Nick Offenberg Audio Producer, HuffPost

