IWC, The First Organization of Its Kind

It is considered to be the first organization of its kind that digs deep into the theme of confronting ideological extremism. The Ideological Warfare Center (IWC), which was founded by the ministry of defense of Saudi Arabia, has been successful at confronting extremist ideologies due to its unique and unconventional methods.

By using various languages, interaction with global organization, and participation in international activities, the center appears to be the first organization to employ extensive plans to combat to fight extremism and terrorism.

The IWC also raises awareness about extremism and fundamentalism through various approaches, which are innovative and productive. The IWC has been extremely successful at exposing deceptive strategies used by extremist groups. This is due to the fact that the IWC uses unconventional methods such as cutting edge visual tools, high quality contents as well as media contents and counter-radicalization messaging that are innovative, educational, genuine, transparent and instructive. These extraordinary efforts and methods have shown to be more successful and productive, at debunking the narratives of extremist ideological groups, than traditional tactics.

The other reason behind the success of the IWC is that the center also invests in science, conducting research and studies, as well as forming international forums to promote moderate perspectives around the world. The IWC is focusing on culture, diversity, traditions, and dialogues of civilizations to bridge gaps and raise awareness.

In addition, through cutting-edge technology, informative tools as well as diversified content and discourse, the IWC has been doing a remarkable task in preventing extremist groups from luring, deceiving and recruiting young people around the world. Through the power of knowledge, the IWC makes many young people, who are influenced by the deceptive tactics of extremists groups, learn the truth and leave those fundamentalist organizations.

The center’s concentration on education, schools and digital media has also attracted considerable amount of attention. The IWC states, “ The school is one of the most important educational institution, which practically contributes in achieving the theoretical objective. It also has a big responsibility in fortifying its students intellectually; in fact, with every good individual comes a good education.” It has introduced intellectual initiatives and adds that religious institutions ought to bear the responsibility “ of establishing the intellectual moderation values, religious leniency, the behavioral cavity, and staying away from agitating the feelings and emotions and anything that is not useful or does not need authority from them.”

In an intelligent move, the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman who is also the first Deputy Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia and the world’s youngest minister of defense helped set up the IWC. He is efficiently and excellently supervising the IWC to ensure the implementation of its official mission, which is “confronting the roots of extremism.”

In coordination with the Digital Extremism Observatory, the IWC has made significant progress in monitoring and combating digital extremism, and exchanging intelligence extremist organizations. By relying on each government’s military capabilities, the IWC also helps coordinate support for confronting terrorism.

It is important to note that the international community, and particularly the Western countries are benefiting from the IWC initiatives for countering home-grown or imported radicalization. Specifically, the IWC’s efforts in coordinating with international states and agencies such as the State Department, NATO and Interpol, are crucial. In addition, the IWC regulatory guidelines for coalitions, governments and international agencies helps block extremist groups’ financial means, their money laundering, and cyber security threats.