J57 "Sonic Boom Bap" Surprise EP

Stream J57’s latest surprise, free EP “Sonic Boom Bap” on Spotify, Apple Music or J57music.com
1. DrumGod (Prod. J57)
2. My Resolution ft. Thom Seveer (Prod. LuvJonez)
3. Same Old Jimmy (Prod. J57)
4. Top Floor ft. Toki Wright (Prod. Big Cats! & J57)
5. Listening to Axelrod ft. Exile, Blame One, CashUs King, Tenacity, Sly5thave (Prod. J57)
6. ForeverEndeavour ft. Nichelle of Bulla Fey (Prod. J57 & DJ Big Jeff)
7. Sometimes (Prod. J57)
8. Sonic Boom Bap ft. DJ Mark Ski (Prod. J57)
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS