You'll Never Believe Who Jace Norman Wants To Slime

I used to live in New Mexico on a farm, and my brother and I had this camera and we would just make movies. We were really big fans of “Star Wars.” My brother asked if he could go audition for an agent, and I went, too. Things ended up working out pretty well for me somehow ... and not too good for him. It’s kind of awkward.

What do you and your character have most in common personality-wise? What makes you different?

He’s a different version of me. I grew into the character. At first, I was this little kid, but as the super hero grew, I grew, and this kind of evolution happened.

Henry Hart lives this double life as both a normal teenager and a superhero sidekick. What’s it like playing a character with two totally different sides to him?

It’s really fun! Henry is really a kid at heart.

Henry is one of the good guys fighting crime, but would you ever want to play a villain?

Totally. We filmed this episode where there’s this girl who’s actually a villain and I’m starstruck by her. So I definitely would want to play a villain.