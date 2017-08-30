Jack Lim Latest Addition to ONE Championship’s Elite Senior Management Team

The largest sports media property in Asian history has just added another star player to its elite senior management team. Jack Lim, formerly the CCO of Singapore-based multimedia conglomerate Mediacorp, has joined ONE Championship as its new Chief Commercial Officer overseeing the promotion’s various revenue streams.

ONE, which has experienced monumental growth on a global scale over the span of just six and a half years, consists of a passionate group of talented professionals looking to propagate martial arts to greater heights in Asia. Guided by a highly-capable leadership team, including top executives from various fields of business and expertise, ONE has stamped its claim as king of martial arts in the region, providing martial arts fans with the next level in sports and digital entertainment.

Since its inception, ONE has consistently hired key personnel based on current business needs. The latest addition, Lim, joins some of the most influential figures in martial arts including CEO International Mr. Victor Cui, Vice President of PR and Communications Mr. Loren Mack, and Senior Executive Producer Bo Vongsakoun, as well as of course, the company’s Chairman and CEO, multimillionaire businessman Mr. Chatri Sityodtong.

With the addition of Jack Lim, ONE Championship now has Asia’s most seasoned sports media leadership team, perhaps in all of history, with experienced leaders from the NBA, NHL, RedBull, ESPN, IMG, and Octagon Sports, among others.

“To unlock the full monetization of our assets, ONE Championship needs a strong and seasoned leader to think through all of our assets and how best to optimize them across all revenue streams. With Jack joining our senior leadership team, I am excited at the possibilities for ONE Championship.”

Lim’s credentials certainly precede him. Not only is he formerly head of commercial operations of Mediacorp, he was also previously Vice President of Media Sales for Sony Pictures Asia, and Director of International Sales for CNBC Asia Pacific. The experience he has garnered with past multinationals, Lim feels, puts him in the perfect position to drive ONE Championship’s global growth moving forward.

“The breadth and depth of insights and experiences I've gained from working in world class multinationals will go a long way in driving ONE Championship’s global growth in the years to come,” said Lim.

“The team at ONE is incredibly passionate, with the technical expertise necessary for aggressive execution, and the heart to overcome any obstacle. The opportunities are limitless for ONE Championship.”

With an MBA in International Business, Lim is a transformational growth leader with demonstrated success in digital and content strategy, consultative selling, integrated marketing, and a proven track record in operating in some of the world’s most prolific blue chip organizations. He is set to take over commercial partnerships and operations for ONE Championship, overseeing sponsorships, media rights, merchandising, ticketing, and brand licensing, as well as developing additional paths of revenue for the company.

After nearly seven years in operation, ONE Championship has grown from promising young upstart, to global martial arts powerhouse. Established in 2011, ONE Championship looked to shake up the sports media industry in Asia, offering a completely pan-Asian platform for martial arts. Today, the promotion broadcasts all across the world to a potential one billion viewers on any given night, in over 128 countries around the globe.

And it’s success is all due to key talent acquisitions throughout the years, says Sityodtong. The majority of the company’s success is directly attributed to the work of its passionate staff.

“Without a doubt, our success is due to our amazing leaders and staff at ONE Championship,” said Sityodtong.

As the promotion prepares a massive growth campaign in mainland China, the addition of Lim should prove invaluable to its success. ONE has long harped on the Chinese market’s untapped potential, and has even established satellite corporate offices in Shanghai and Beijing just this year.

On 2 September, the promotions heads to Shanghai for the very first time to hold its inaugural event in the bustling Chinese metropolis. Scheduled to go down at the Shanghai Oriental Sports Center, ONE CHAMPIONSHIP: SHANGHAI brings ONE’s unique brand of authentic martial arts action to fans in the country. Headlining the event is world-ranked competitor, and reigning ONE Welterweight World Champion Ben Askren of the United States, who defends his title against Zebaztian Kadestam of Sweden.

Following Shanghai, ONE is poised to close out the year on a high note with blockbuster events in major Asian capitals such as Jakarta, Manila, Bangkok, Beijing, Shenzhen, Yangon, and Singapore.