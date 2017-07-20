Jackie Evancho and her family are getting their own TLC special.

The network announced the special, titled “Growing Up Evancho,” on Thursday. The singer, who first gained fame with an appearance on “America’s Got Talent,” confirmed the news by sharing a tweet encouraging her followers to tune in when it airs Aug. 9.

Tune in to #TLC Aug 9th and learn more about me and my family! https://t.co/ic40sMIqUq via @variety — jackie evancho (@jackieevancho) July 20, 2017

The special will offer viewers a glimpse into the life of Jackie and her family, including her three siblings: 13-year-old Rachel, 15-year-old Zach and 19-year-old sister, Juliet, who is transgender.

Both Jackie and Juliet have become outspoken advocates fighting for LGBTQ rights. Juliet filed a lawsuit against her Pennsylvania high school after she was told she wasn’t allowed to use the women’s bathroom. In February, a judge granted a preliminary injunction allowing the teen and other trans students to use the restroom of their gender identity.

Jackie, who performed the national anthem at President Donald Trump’s inauguration, publicly expressed her disappointment in Trump after he signed an executive order barring trans students from using the bathroom of their choice.

I am obviously disappointed in the @POTUS decision to send the #transgender bathroom issue to the states to decide. #sisterlove — jackie evancho (@jackieevancho) February 22, 2017

“The sisters are at a crossroads individually and within themselves. Both girls utilize their platforms to speak out against Trump’s rollback of transgender rights while still trying to maintain a balance within their careers and family life,” TLC wrote in a release about the show.