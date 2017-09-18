Jackie Hoffman Gave An Emmy-Worthy Performance When She Lost To Laura Dern

Jackie Hoffman might not have walked home with the Emmy on Sunday night, but she won our hearts.

The 56-year-old actress was nominated for the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie for her performance as Mamacita in “Feud: Bette and Joan.”

Unfortunately for Hoffman, she lost to Laura Dern. Fortunately for us, Hoffman did not hold back her disappointment.

“Damn it!” she appeared to scream, twice, after Dern’s name was called as the winner. As seen in the clip below, everyone watching on TV could see.

Best moment of the #Emmys so far: Jackie Hoffman yelling "dammit!!" when she lost to Laura Dern pic.twitter.com/euCWaRFsAy — Adam Feldman (@FeldmanAdam) September 18, 2017

Hoffman then took the drama to Twitter, where the The Second City alum unleashed her over-the-top (and totally fake) wrath on Dern:

Laura Dern had famous parents. Forgive me for being from real people #elitism #Emmys2017 — Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) September 18, 2017

I hear that Laura Dern runs a child porn ring #soreloser Emmys2017 — Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) September 18, 2017

I hear that Laura Dern looted art from Nazi victims — Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) September 18, 2017

I hear the media actually taking my reaction seriously? Are you kidding me? — Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) September 18, 2017

Stephen Colbert knelt by my chair like a knight and told me how happy he is for me and my work and Loved my reaction. Good night — Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) September 18, 2017

Man, just imagine what her acceptance speech would have been like?