Jackie Hoffman Gave An Emmy-Worthy Performance When She Lost To Laura Dern

Jackie Hoffman might not have walked home with the Emmy on Sunday night, but she won our hearts.
The 56-year-old actress was nominated for the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie for her performance as Mamacita in “Feud: Bette and Joan.”
Unfortunately for Hoffman, she lost to Laura Dern. Fortunately for us, Hoffman did not hold back her disappointment.
“Damn it!” she appeared to scream, twice, after Dern’s name was called as the winner. As seen in the clip below, everyone watching on TV could see.
Hoffman then took the drama to Twitter, where the The Second City alum unleashed her over-the-top (and totally fake) wrath on Dern:
Man, just imagine what her acceptance speech would have been like?
Best of luck next year, Jackie!
