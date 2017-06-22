Jackie Kennedy's Childhood Home Is Sheer Perfection, Of Course

Gordon Beall The grand entry hall opens to airy rooms for entertaining and parties.

Gordon Beall The home features four cozy fireplaces, according to the listing.

Gordon Beall Indoor and outdoor pools make the most of Virginia's seasons.

Gordon Beall The formal gardens provide a perfect spot for "intimate al fresco dining."

At 23,000 square feet, Merrywood has nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, two partial bathrooms, a tennis court, two pools and a fitness center, according to its listing with Sotheby’s.

Then there’s the family lore: Homeowners can sleep in Kennedy’s former bedroom, which overlooks the river on the third floor, listing agent Mark Lowham told HuffPost.

“There’s nothing else like [Merrywood],” said Lowham. “No property that has this combination of history, sheer quality and location.”

Gordon Beall Nine ornate bedrooms leave plenty of space for guests.

Gordon Beall A private study connects to the second-floor "family quarters."

Gordon Beall Outside, a patio comes with views of the Potomac River.

Merrywood has been heavily renovated since it was built in 1919, Curbed reports, but it retains its original charm. Outside, there are still formal gardens, dining areas and a carriage house with offices and staff housing.

If purchased for a figure anywhere near its asking price, the Georgian-style home will be the most expensive ever sold in the area, according to The Wall Street Journal.