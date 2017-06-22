HOME
06/22/2017 07:19 am ET

Jackie Kennedy's Childhood Home Is Sheer Perfection, Of Course

The stunning property could set a real estate record when it sells.

By Suzy Strutner
Gordon Beall
The former home of Jackie Kennedy, Merryweather estate sits on seven private acres on the Potomac River.

Merrywood, the massive seven-acre estate where style icon and former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis grew up, is on the market for $45.5 million. Nestled on the Potomac River in McLean, Virginia, not far from Washington, D.C., the home is one very pricey piece of Kennedy family history

Jackie Kennedy moved into the home as a child after her mother married its owner, Standard Oil heir Hugh D. Auchincloss, Architectural Digest reports. Subsequent residents included author Gore Vidal, Washington power couple Wyatt and Nancy Dickerson and current owner and AOL co-founder Steve Case. For decades the home has entertained celebrities, artists and notable visitors, including Nancy and Ronald Reagan.

Gordon Beall
The grand entry hall opens to airy rooms for entertaining and parties.
Gordon Beall
The home features four cozy fireplaces, according to the listing. 
Gordon Beall
Indoor and outdoor pools make the most of Virginia's seasons.
Gordon Beall
The formal gardens provide a perfect spot for "intimate al fresco dining.

At 23,000 square feet, Merrywood has nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, two partial bathrooms, a tennis court, two pools and a fitness center, according to its listing with Sotheby’s.

Then there’s the family lore: Homeowners can sleep in Kennedy’s former bedroom, which overlooks the river on the third floor, listing agent Mark Lowham told HuffPost.

“There’s nothing else like [Merrywood],” said Lowham. “No property that has this combination of history, sheer quality and location.”

Gordon Beall
Nine ornate bedrooms leave plenty of space for guests.
Gordon Beall
A private study connects to the second-floor "family quarters."
Gordon Beall
Outside, a patio comes with views of the Potomac River.

Merrywood has been heavily renovated since it was built in 1919, Curbed reports, but it retains its original charm. Outside, there are still formal gardens, dining areas and a carriage house with offices and staff housing.

If purchased for a figure anywhere near its asking price, the Georgian-style home will be the most expensive ever sold in the area, according to The Wall Street Journal.

We’ll start saving ASAP. 

Michelle & Jackie
Suzy Strutner

