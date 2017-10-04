SCIENCE
10/04/2017 07:43 am ET

Nobel Laureate’s Tongue-In-Cheek Resume Deserves A Prize Of Its Own

"October 1941: Conceived by optimistic parents," is one highlight of Jacques Dubochet's professional record.

By Lee Moran

The world’s top scientists can have a sense of humor, too, you know.

Just check out the resume of new Nobel laureate Jacques Dubochet.

The professor at the University of Lausanne in Switzerland was one of three scientists to scoop the 2017 Nobel Prize for Chemistry on Wednesday.

But as Twitter user Oliver Fuchs discovered, the researcher took a rather lighthearted approach when working up his CV:

Dubochet detailed how he was “conceived by optimistic parents” in October 1941. He also noted the date of when he was “no longer scared of the dark” and explained why becoming the “first official dyslexic in the canton of Vaud” in 1955 ended up benefitting him.

Read his entire CV on his university’s website.

The Swedish Royal Academy of Sciences awarded the Nobel Prize, and $1.1 million, to Dubochet, Joachim Frank from New York’s Columbia University and Richard Henderson of MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge, England, for their developments in electron microscopy.

Dubochet’s resume has not yet been updated with the accolade, however.

RELATED COVERAGE

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Health And Medicine Science And Technology Nobel Prize Switzerland Columbia University
Nobel Laureate’s Tongue-In-Cheek Resume Deserves A Prize Of Its Own

CONVERSATIONS