The “Girls Trip” actress always has fun on the red carpet, whether she’s making faces and funny poses or joking around with her constant carpet companion, husband Will Smith.
Pinkett Smith, a true style chameleon, looks like a natural in everything from gorgeous couture creations to all-leather looks that take killer confidence to pull off. Check out some of her best (and boldest!) looks over the years below:
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
Celebrating the 100th episode of "A Different World" in 1991.
Dave Benett via Getty Images
At the "Wild Wild West" premiere and party in London in 1991.
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
At the "Menace II Society" premiere in Beverly Hills, California in 1993.
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
During the 11th Annual Celebrity Day in Toluca Lake, CA in March 1993.
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
With Wesley Snipes at the 21st Annual AFI Lifetime Achievement Awards in Beverly Hills, CA in 1993.
Hulton Archive via Getty Images
On set of the film "Jason's Lyric" in 1994.
Jim Smeal via Getty Images
At the premiere of "Tales From the Crypt Demon Knight" in Hollywood, CA in Jan. 1995.
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
With Will Smith at the "Devil in a Blue Dress" premiere on Sept. 22, 1995 in Beverly Hills, CA.
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
With Will Smith at "The Nutty Professor" premiere on June 27, 1996 in Universal City, CA.
SGranitz via Getty Images
At the "Scream 2" premiere in Los Angeles, CA in 1997.
Jim Smeal via Getty Images
At the 1997 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, CA.
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
With Will Smith at the "Metro" premiere in Hollywood, CA on Jan. 15, 1997.
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
Attending the 12th Annual American Comedy Awards on Feb. 22, 1998 in Los Angeles, CA.
Jeffrey Mayer via Getty Images
At the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards in Universal City, CA.
Frank Trapper via Getty Images
At the premiere of "Wild Wild West" on June 30, 1999.
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
At the 41st Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 24, 1999 in Los Angeles, CA.
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Backstage at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City, NY on Sept. 9, 1999.
J. Vespa via Getty Images
With Will Smith during the Oscar De La Hoya Fight the World Welterweight Championship at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA in June 2000.
Steve Azzara via Getty Images
At the "Sloan Hopkins" premiere on Oct. 2, 2000.
SGranitz via Getty Images
At the "Ali" premiere in Hollywood, California on Dec. 12, 2001
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
At "The Kingdom Come" premiere on April 5, 2001 in Beverly Hills, CA.
Frank Micelotta Archive via Getty Images
At the 74th Annual Academy Awards held at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, CA on March 24, 2002.
Ron Galella via Getty Images
At the 2002 Tree of Life Awards on March 23, 2002 in Beverly Hills, CA.
Dave Benett via Getty Images
At "The Matrix Reloaded' premiere on May 21, 2003 in London.
J. Vespa via Getty Images
At "The Matrix Reloaded" premiere in Cannes, France on May 15, 2003.
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
At "The Last Samurai" premiere in Westwood, CA on Dec. 01, 2003.
SGranitz via Getty Images
At the 76th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, CA on Feb. 29. 2004.
Tony Barson Archive via Getty Images
Jada Pinkett Smith during 'Collateral' Premiere - Paris at UGC Normandy in Paris, France.
SGranitz via Getty Images
At the Belvedere Vodka Host NBA After Party in Los Angeles, California on Feb. 14, 2004.
SGranitz via Getty Images
At the 2005 BET Awards in Hollywood, CA on June 28, 2005.
Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
At the premiere of "Madagascar" on May 15, 2005 in New York City, New York.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images
At the Redbooks 2006 Strength and Spirit Awards on Oct. 17, 2006 in New York City, New York.
Todd Williamson Archive via Getty Images
At "The Seat Filler" premiere on Feb. 22, 2006 in Los Angeles, CA.
Jim Spellman via Getty Images
At the "I Am Legend" premiere on Dec.11, 2007 in New York City, NY.
Dave M. Benett via Getty Images
At the "Pursuit Of Happyness" premiere on Jan. 8, 2007 in London, England.
Jim Spellman via Getty Images
At the premiere of "The Day the Earth Stood Still" on Dec. 9, 2008 in New York City, NY.
Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
At the "Lakeview Terrace" premiere on Sept. 15, 2008 in New York City, NY.
Stephen Lovekin via Getty Images
At the Zac Posen Spring 2009 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on Sept. 11, 2008 in New York City, NY.
Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 22, 2009 in West Hollywood, CA.
Vittorio Zunino Celotto via Getty Images
At the Emilio Pucci Spring/Summer 2011 Womenswear fashion show during Milan Fashion Week on Sep. 25, 2010 in Milan, Italy.
Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
At the third annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon at the Beverly Hills Hotel on March 4, 2010 in Beverly Hills, CA.
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
At the 2010 American Music Awards on Nov. 21, 2010 in Los Angeles, CA.
Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
With Will Smith and Willow Smith at the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 13, 2011 in Los Angeles, CA.
Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images
At the "Men In Black: 3" New York premiere on May 23, 2012 in New York City.
George Pimentel via Getty Images
At the "Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted" premiere during the 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2012 in Cannes, France.
Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Shopping in West Hollywood on Dec. 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, CA.
Jason LaVeris via Getty Images
At the "Make Equality Reality" event at Montage Beverly Hills on Nov. 4, 2013 in Beverly Hills, CA.
Ray Tamarra via Getty Images
Leaving the "Katie Couric Show" taping on Jan. 9, 2013 in New York City.
John Parra via Getty Images
At Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2015 on Sept. 8, 2014 in New York City.
Eugene Gologursky via Getty Images
At the "Gotham" panel at PaleyFest NY on Oct. 18, 2014 in New York City.
Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images
At the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter on March 2, 2014 in West Hollywood, CA.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
At the "Focus" premiere on Feb. 24, 2015 in Hollywood, CA.
Jacopo Raule via Getty Images
At the Chloe fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Oc. 1, 2015 in Paris, France.
Jeffrey Mayer via Getty Images
At a screening of "Concussion" on Nov. 23, 2015 in Westwood, CA.
Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
At the Chanel collection show on Dec. 6, 2016 in Paris, France.
Gabe Ginsberg via Getty Images
At "The State of the Industry: Past, Present and Future at The Colosseum" CinemaCon on April 12, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Jason LaVeris via Getty Images
At the 26th annual EMA Awards on Oct. 22, 2016 in Burbank, CA.
Prince Williams via Getty Images
At the "Girls Trip" Atlanta screening on July 11, 2017 in Atlanta, GA.
Pressphotobank/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Seen on May 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, CA.
Robin Marchant via Getty Images
At the Hoda Kotb Hosts A Leading Ladies Event for SiriusXM on July 19, 2017 in New York City.
Ray Tamarra via Getty Images
Entering a "Good Morning America" taping at the ABC Times Square Studios on July 20, 2017 in New York City.
