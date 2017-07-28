Jada Pinkett Smith has somehow managed to look just as fresh-faced now as when she burst on the scene in the ’90s. And her incredible sense of style has only evolved over time.

The “Girls Trip” actress always has fun on the red carpet, whether she’s making faces and funny poses or joking around with her constant carpet companion, husband Will Smith .

Pinkett Smith, a true style chameleon, looks like a natural in everything from gorgeous couture creations to all-leather looks that take killer confidence to pull off. Check out some of her best (and boldest!) looks over the years below:

1991 Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images Celebrating the 100th episode of "A Different World" in 1991.

1991 Dave Benett via Getty Images At the "Wild Wild West" premiere and party in London in 1991.

1993 Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images At the "Menace II Society" premiere in Beverly Hills, California in 1993.

1993 Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images During the 11th Annual Celebrity Day in Toluca Lake, CA in March 1993.

1993 Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images With Wesley Snipes at the 21st Annual AFI Lifetime Achievement Awards in Beverly Hills, CA in 1993.

1994 Hulton Archive via Getty Images On set of the film "Jason's Lyric" in 1994.

1995 Jim Smeal via Getty Images At the premiere of "Tales From the Crypt Demon Knight" in Hollywood, CA in Jan. 1995.

1995 Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images With Will Smith at the "Devil in a Blue Dress" premiere on Sept. 22, 1995 in Beverly Hills, CA.

1996 Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images With Will Smith at "The Nutty Professor" premiere on June 27, 1996 in Universal City, CA.

1997 SGranitz via Getty Images At the "Scream 2" premiere in Los Angeles, CA in 1997.

1997 Jim Smeal via Getty Images At the 1997 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, CA.

1997 Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images With Will Smith at the "Metro" premiere in Hollywood, CA on Jan. 15, 1997.

1998 Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images Attending the 12th Annual American Comedy Awards on Feb. 22, 1998 in Los Angeles, CA.

1998 Jeffrey Mayer via Getty Images At the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards in Universal City, CA.

1999 Frank Trapper via Getty Images At the premiere of "Wild Wild West" on June 30, 1999.

1999 Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images At the 41st Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 24, 1999 in Los Angeles, CA.

1999 Ron Galella via Getty Images Backstage at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City, NY on Sept. 9, 1999.

2000 J. Vespa via Getty Images With Will Smith during the Oscar De La Hoya Fight the World Welterweight Championship at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA in June 2000.

2000 Steve Azzara via Getty Images At the "Sloan Hopkins" premiere on Oct. 2, 2000.

2001 SGranitz via Getty Images At the "Ali" premiere in Hollywood, California on Dec. 12, 2001

2001 Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images At "The Kingdom Come" premiere on April 5, 2001 in Beverly Hills, CA.

2002 Frank Micelotta Archive via Getty Images At the 74th Annual Academy Awards held at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, CA on March 24, 2002.

2002 Ron Galella via Getty Images At the 2002 Tree of Life Awards on March 23, 2002 in Beverly Hills, CA.

2003 Dave Benett via Getty Images At "The Matrix Reloaded' premiere on May 21, 2003 in London.

2003 J. Vespa via Getty Images At "The Matrix Reloaded" premiere in Cannes, France on May 15, 2003.

2003 Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images At "The Last Samurai" premiere in Westwood, CA on Dec. 01, 2003.

2004 SGranitz via Getty Images At the 76th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, CA on Feb. 29. 2004.

2004 Tony Barson Archive via Getty Images Jada Pinkett Smith during 'Collateral' Premiere - Paris at UGC Normandy in Paris, France.

2004 SGranitz via Getty Images At the Belvedere Vodka Host NBA After Party in Los Angeles, California on Feb. 14, 2004.

2005 SGranitz via Getty Images At the 2005 BET Awards in Hollywood, CA on June 28, 2005.

2005 Patrick McMullan via Getty Images At the premiere of "Madagascar" on May 15, 2005 in New York City, New York.

2006 Jason Kempin via Getty Images At the Redbooks 2006 Strength and Spirit Awards on Oct. 17, 2006 in New York City, New York.

2006 Todd Williamson Archive via Getty Images At "The Seat Filler" premiere on Feb. 22, 2006 in Los Angeles, CA.

2007 Jim Spellman via Getty Images At the "I Am Legend" premiere on Dec.11, 2007 in New York City, NY.

2007 Dave M. Benett via Getty Images At the "Pursuit Of Happyness" premiere on Jan. 8, 2007 in London, England.

2008 Jim Spellman via Getty Images At the premiere of "The Day the Earth Stood Still" on Dec. 9, 2008 in New York City, NY.

2008 Patrick McMullan via Getty Images At the "Lakeview Terrace" premiere on Sept. 15, 2008 in New York City, NY.

2008 Stephen Lovekin via Getty Images At the Zac Posen Spring 2009 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on Sept. 11, 2008 in New York City, NY.

2009 Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 22, 2009 in West Hollywood, CA.

2010 Vittorio Zunino Celotto via Getty Images At the Emilio Pucci Spring/Summer 2011 Womenswear fashion show during Milan Fashion Week on Sep. 25, 2010 in Milan, Italy.

2010 Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images At the third annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon at the Beverly Hills Hotel on March 4, 2010 in Beverly Hills, CA.

2010 Steve Granitz via Getty Images At the 2010 American Music Awards on Nov. 21, 2010 in Los Angeles, CA.

2011 Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images With Will Smith and Willow Smith at the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 13, 2011 in Los Angeles, CA.

2012 Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images At the "Men In Black: 3" New York premiere on May 23, 2012 in New York City.

2012 George Pimentel via Getty Images At the "Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted" premiere during the 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2012 in Cannes, France.

2013 Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Shopping in West Hollywood on Dec. 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, CA.

2013 Jason LaVeris via Getty Images At the "Make Equality Reality" event at Montage Beverly Hills on Nov. 4, 2013 in Beverly Hills, CA.

2013 Ray Tamarra via Getty Images Leaving the "Katie Couric Show" taping on Jan. 9, 2013 in New York City.

2014 John Parra via Getty Images At Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2015 on Sept. 8, 2014 in New York City.

2014 Eugene Gologursky via Getty Images At the "Gotham" panel at PaleyFest NY on Oct. 18, 2014 in New York City.

2014 Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images At the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter on March 2, 2014 in West Hollywood, CA.

2015 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images At the "Focus" premiere on Feb. 24, 2015 in Hollywood, CA.

2015 Jacopo Raule via Getty Images At the Chloe fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Oc. 1, 2015 in Paris, France.

2015 Jeffrey Mayer via Getty Images At a screening of "Concussion" on Nov. 23, 2015 in Westwood, CA.

2016 Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images At the Chanel collection show on Dec. 6, 2016 in Paris, France.

2016 Gabe Ginsberg via Getty Images At "The State of the Industry: Past, Present and Future at The Colosseum" CinemaCon on April 12, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

2016 Jason LaVeris via Getty Images At the 26th annual EMA Awards on Oct. 22, 2016 in Burbank, CA.

2017 Prince Williams via Getty Images At the "Girls Trip" Atlanta screening on July 11, 2017 in Atlanta, GA.

2017 Pressphotobank/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Seen on May 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, CA.

2017 Robin Marchant via Getty Images At the Hoda Kotb Hosts A Leading Ladies Event for SiriusXM on July 19, 2017 in New York City.