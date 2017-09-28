WEIRD NEWS
09/28/2017 12:58 pm ET

Jaguar Conquers Caiman In Epic Battle At Brazilian River

The big cats are known to prey on caimans.

By David Moye , Chris McGonigal

In a battle of big cat vs. big reptile, who do you think is favored?

Our money is on the cat, based on the photos of this confrontation between a jaguar and a caiman on the shores of the Three Brothers River in the Pantanal wetlands in Mato Grosso, Brazil.

Jaguars prey on caimans, though sometimes seeing the two animals go head-to-head can be shocking for people. Photographer Chris Brunskill captured this 20-minute melee at around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

  • Chris Brunskill Ltd via Getty Images
     A jaguar ambushes a giant jacare caiman high up on the Three Brothers River in the Pantanal in Mato Grosso, Brazil. 
  • Chris Brunskill Ltd via Getty Images
    The cat wrestled with the reptile for over twenty minutes in a death struggle witnessed by photographer Chris Brunskill.
  • Chris Brunskill Ltd via Getty Images
    Caimans form a large part of the jaguar's diet in the Pantanal but battles such as this are very rarely observed and seldom photographed.
  • Chris Brunskill Ltd via Getty Images
  • Chris Brunskill Ltd via Getty Images
  • Chris Brunskill Ltd via Getty Images
  • Chris Brunskill Ltd via Getty Images
  • Chris Brunskill Ltd via Getty Images

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERY
HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
Regal Lions
PHOTO GALLERY
Regal Lions
Suggest a correction
David Moye Reporter, HuffPost
Chris McGonigal Photo Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Wildlife Jaguar Big Cats Pantanal Mato Grosso
Jaguar Conquers Caiman In Epic Battle At Brazilian River

CONVERSATIONS