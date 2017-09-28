Jaguar Conquers Caiman In Epic Battle At Brazilian River

In a battle of big cat vs. big reptile, who do you think is favored?

Our money is on the cat, based on the photos of this confrontation between a jaguar and a caiman on the shores of the Three Brothers River in the Pantanal wetlands in Mato Grosso, Brazil.

Jaguars prey on caimans, though sometimes seeing the two animals go head-to-head can be shocking for people. Photographer Chris Brunskill captured this 20-minute melee at around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.