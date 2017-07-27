Jaha Browne's "Homelands" Explores the Cultural Histories Behind Some of Britain's Most Popular Music

In January of 2016, British directorial team Jaha Browne and Tara Manandhar set out to take their viewers 3,000 miles around the globe “to find the roots to the music you love”. The result? Homelands, an hour-long documentary shot in six countries and profiling four European artists with cultural roots throughout the Caribbean, continental Africa and South America. Since its release in the spring of this year, Homelands has run the London festival circuit with screenings at events such as the BFI Film Festival and the Zanzibar International Film Festival.

The documentary splices together stories from each of the artists in profile as they board flights to their respective home countries. Music and familial heritage shape each of the artist’s journeys through their places of origin, as they meet and collaborate with local musicians and producers while reuniting with family that many of them knew of only as children. R&B singer Terri Walker returns to Jamaica, Dutch-Surinamese producer Diztortion visits his family’s home of Suriname for the first time since his childhood while Grime artist Saskilla and singer Shakka voyage to Senegal and Dominica, respectively.

“I get to find out what makes me sonically and what makes me culturally,” Shakka says, referencing his return to Dominica. The film is not only about a home going for these four, but also about a cultural exchange and developing a greater awareness of who their musical roots flow back to. In the days before a series of screenings in London, Jaha takes a break from her current gig as a digital content creator in London to discuss the project.

How did you and Tara develop the concept for the documentary? What drew you to the story?

Myself and Tara are both from the [Caribbean and South Asian] diaspora and have always been interested in learning more about our personal heritages, staying connected to them. So when Punch Records put a Directors’ call out for Homelands. The idea of others exploring their cultural roots drew us in as documentary filmmakers. To see this exploration through a group of musicians and how their music evolved through their cultural heritage was interesting for both of us.

Jaha Browne From left to right: Music artists Saskilla, Shakka, Terri Walker and Diztortion are each profiled in their travels back to their family’s home countries in Browne’s new documentary, Homelands.

So then you applied and it got commissioned…

Yes

Homelands is shot in six different countries: The Netherlands, Britain, Dominica, Jamaica, Suriname and Senegal. What was the overall time frame for the production of the film?

The project took place over a year, but we were in each country only for about four or five days, and travel to each country was spread out over the course of a few months. We had to be quite fluid in our approach to how we filmed the artists because of this time constraint.

Four or five days?

It was a balance between making sure we got the shots we would need to tell the stories and really letting [the artists] be present in their home countries. We didn’t want to interfere with their experience, because most of them hadn’t been back to their homes, to these places, in ten years or so. Punch Records set a brief itinerary, so we had certain things to do. A lot of it came down to the edit and weaving the themes into a narrative.

The film was commissioned at end of 2015. Pre-production in January 2016. From January to May we traveled to the countries. May to September 2016 we created four fifteen-minute docs, one on each artist. Then the hour-long documentary was completed at the beginning of January 2017.

Jaha Browne R&B singer Terri Walker in Trench Town, Jamaica.

What was your relationship to each of the artists you featured? Did you and Tara already know them and then choose to profile them?

Punch chose the artists beforehand. The one we knew of the most was Shakka -- we knew his music and did a short doc with him during the application process and then won the commission for the project. The other artists we spent maybe a day and a bit with before, and then we traveled with them. We had to bond very quickly and let them be open, and just capture that. We were very lucky with the artists because they were willing to share their stories.

Throughout the feature, each of the four musicians immerses into the cultural heritage of the places they visit. They meet family members -- some for the first time in their lives--and record with local musicians to uncover the roots of their own musical styles. Local carnival festivals, club nights and concerts provide a backdrop for their travels, but not all moments throughout the trip were so easygoing. When asked about the most memorable time during filming, Browne mentions the team’s day trip to Gorée Island. Just over two miles off the coast of Senegal, Gorée Island was one of the largest ports in the Trans-Atlantic slave trade. From the 15th to 19th centuries, the island acted as a holding center for captured men, women and children later sold and loaded onto ships to the Americas, a crossing that lead to millions of deaths in transit.

The most emotional part of the trip was going to Gorée Island. We were tired when we arrived as we just traveled from Saskilla’s performance outside the capital, then to be taken to Gorée Island where the energy...obviously you see people playing, and living there, but to step foot there after only hearing stories, you feel that raw emotion. After that trip, we couldn’t talk for hours. We knew what we had just seen. We just had to be quiet and reflective. It was intense but beautiful and something that every person along the black diaspora should visit within their lifetime. You do come away feeling very empowered and...sad, but you do feel empowered and saying, “I come from this history...this long line of history”.

Jaha Browne British Grime artist Saskilla (left) listens to a local guide who talks him through Goree Island’s history.

A lot of work is being done among generations of diasporic peoples in Britain. Books like The Good Immigrant, and a lot of scholarship is pushing back on popular narratives surrounding people of color or BAME [Black, Asian, Minority Ethnic] communities in the country. Could you speak to how the documentary exists within the context of this work?

Tara is Nepalese and British, and I am from the Caribbean. I think things like social media have made it easier for us to connect [to our heritage], but it has always been there. Now we do have tools to reconnect to our identities easier. Yes we do come from Britain but we do acknowledge our culture and traditions. I think the film does do that because all the artists are relatable. That feeling of when Shakka went back to Dominica, and asking how he could feel like a foreigner [in Dominica] although [his] mom is Dominican? That’s a shared experience of a lot of us.

Our generation is creating our art and using our voices through our heritage. We are very proud of that. Whether it’s through clothing lines, food, art...it’s amazing to see that our generation connecting to our roots and our heritage. Being able to use it through our art and tell our stories ...we are all capable of telling these stories.

Had you and Tara worked together before?

We met in 2011 at a BFI residency where we got to create experimental documentaries. When the call came out, she was the first person I thought to do it with.

You’ve done a range of film projects at this point. What is next? Do you see yourself doing more documentary film work?

It would be great to do more exciting projects that involve travel and include VR [virtual reality]. Expanding beyond a two-dimensional format and getting to involve the audience, but finding the story that would best be told from that perspective, in a more experimental and creative form.

VR is becoming so popular now!

Yes! And some stories should do feel better in 2D, but some don’t need to rely on the traditional format. It depends on the story and the story has to justify why it would be told better with VR versus a more traditional format. We are just waiting for the moment.

Jaha Browne

Jaha Browne is a director and filmmaker educated at Middlesex University and Royal Holloway. Her work as been sponsored by the British Film Institute and the European Culture Foundation, and has been featured on BBC3 in the UK.

Co-creator of Homelands, Tara Manandhar is a video artist whose work has been featured at the Sheffield Doc Fest, the Edinburgh International Film Festival and commissioner by London Live Television.