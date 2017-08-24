James Bowen’s 3 Pillars To Five Figures On Amazon

James Bowen is a 25 year old entrepreneur. He went from dead broke in March 2017 to owning a beautiful office in Thailand and racking up an astonishing $53,000 in Amazon sales in under 3 months. Whether you may be an 8 figure amazon seller to a total beginner, all sellers can find value in three fundamental pillars when is comes to selling on amazon: deciding what you’re going to sell, strategizing how you’re going to sell it, and being persistent with what you’re going to sell. Here are the three pillars James taught me about selling on Amazon

1) Decide.

Deciding to get started selling on Amazon is easily the most important part of the process. It cannot be overlooked nor can you second guess it. You are in or you are out. James commented “If you haven’t fully decided whether or not you are going to succeed on Amazon, there is a downward spiral that happens, a path you do not want to be on.”

James then continued, “If you are on the fence about it, how much action are you going to take? Not very much! You brain will find ways and build a case on why it won’t work. If you don’t take a lot of action, what type of results do you think you will get? Bad at best! If you get bad results your belief in the idea of being successful on Amazon, goes right out the window. When you don’t believe in the idea, or worse yourself, your chances of being successful goes to zero. Now you are back to the beginning point on deciding if you can do it or not.” If you decide that Amazon is the real deal and you are going to do whatever it takes to get the job done. You put yourself in the driver seat and in a power position to become successful. You’ve decided, you take massive action and because you are determined to get it done, you figure out a perfect strategy. To figure out your strategy you can network with people who sell on Amazon, you can join a Amazon Facebook group, you study youtube content, read articles, buy a Amazon course that hands you a strategy on a silver platter.

That golden strategy leads you to the results you want and your belief and self confidence goes skyrocketing. You think “wow, I successfully made money without actually being apart of the transaction or convincing a customer to buy my product... If I do this 10 more times today I can double my regular income!” Your belief goes up, the action that you take increases and it won’t be long before you are walking out of that job you’ve always hated. Same cycle, different direction. That’s why James teaches his students core fundamentals before talking strategy because without the right mindset, you have no chance.

2) Strategy.

As Tony Robbins always says, if you are running east looking for a sunset, you have a problem. It does not matter how fast you run, how long you run or how determined you are to get there, you will never get to see that sunset because you were running in the wrong direction the entire time. The same rule applies for selling on Amazon. Just because you think phone cases sell like hot cakes on Amazon, doesn’t mean you can order phone cases from China and send in your two weeks notice.

You need to submerse yourself in the topic. As stated above, you have access to hours and hours of free content just waiting for you to soak up. Join Facebook groups, read articles, watch youtube videos, buy courses, study, take notes, ask questions and network with people already in the game. They will be more than happy to teach you what they did and what they did wrong which will dramatically increase your learning curve towards success.

James: “An important note when putting together a strategy, start with your goal. What do you want out of Amazon? Is it something small to start out, say $500-$1000 a month? Maybe you are swinging for the big leagues and aiming to break $100,000 a month? Both options are doable, but you need to decide on your goal and then reverse engineer a strategy that will get you there. Someone who wants to earn $500 a month will take a totally different approach over someone who wants to hit $100,000. Decide on your goal, reverse engineer that goal and come up with a strategy by the methods stated above and then get to work.’

3) Persistence.

By now you have decided that Amazon is going to be your vehicle for financial gain. You have done your homework, networked with like minded individuals, studied like crazy and you have a golden strategy in place that you are going to implement moving forward. The fun is just beginning! Now is when the challenges really begin. Amazon will throw curveballs at you and you have to be ready. Being persistent is ultimately what's going to decide whether or not you will make it or break it. Nothing can beat persistence. Let’s say you’ve found a product you want to sell and you start selling it on Amazon but it’s not producing the results you planned for. What are you going to do? Are you going to throw in the towel and say maybe this isn’t for you? I know you aren’t going to do that because you already decided you were going to do whatever it takes in Step #1.

You made a commitment to yourself and to your future. So instead of giving up, you are going to figure out why you aren’t getting sales and make adjustments. Maybe you need better pictures or your title isn’t working for you. Maybe your price is off a little or maybe your back end keywords aren’t correct and your product listing isn’t showing up in the right places. These are just a small fraction of the things that could be wrong that Amazon will challenge you with. You need to be willing figure it out and do what it takes to overcome the odds and the challenges until you get it done. A tip to make being persistent easier, surround yourself with people who are heading in the same direction as you are. Many times I had a problem or an issue that would stress me out and the individuals I networked with in step #1 & #2 were there to guide me through whatever it was.