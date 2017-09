James Corden’s hilarious “It” parody is something to be scared silly by.

The “Late Late Show” host aired his own spoof take on the hit horror movie on Wednesday night, and things got frightening pretty quick.

The skit centered on Corden, complete in Pennywise the clown’s makeup, being mistakenly sent out to deal with an office worker’s I.T. issues.

But however he tried, Corden’s boogieman just couldn’t help terrifying his colleague.