James Corden Gets James Blunt To Be Blunt With His 'Late Late Show' Staff

James Corden enlists singer James Blunt to do his dirty work in a new “Late Late Show” skit.

“The worst thing about my job is breaking bad news to my staff,” Corden begins the clip, which was shared online Thursday. “How do I keep my fun persona while telling someone that their work is absolute shit?”

Luckily, he’s discovered the perfect solution — and it involves getting Blunt to be, well, really blunt on his behalf. Cue clips of Blunt delivering Corden’s concerns to staffers, but then making it alright again with a burst of singing.

Corden’s spoof cowardice does backfire on him eventually, though.