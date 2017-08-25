COMEDY
08/25/2017 03:51 am ET

James Corden Gets James Blunt To Be Blunt With His 'Late Late Show' Staff

But it ends up backfiring on the host.

By Lee Moran

James Corden enlists singer James Blunt to do his dirty work in a new “Late Late Show” skit.

“The worst thing about my job is breaking bad news to my staff,” Corden begins the clip, which was shared online Thursday. “How do I keep my fun persona while telling someone that their work is absolute shit?”

Luckily, he’s discovered the perfect solution — and it involves getting Blunt to be, well, really blunt on his behalf. Cue clips of Blunt delivering Corden’s concerns to staffers, but then making it alright again with a burst of singing.

Corden’s spoof cowardice does backfire on him eventually, though.

Check out the full segment above.

Lee Moran Trends Editor, HuffPost

