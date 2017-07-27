The “Late Late Show” host donned a top hat and tails to take aim at the White House’s much-criticized policy shift , and belted out a glorious reworking of Nat King Cole’s 1964 hit “L-O-V-E.”

Corden’s version of the song, titled “L-G-B-T,” saw him declare support for the thousands of transgender individuals currently serving in the armed forces. He also questioned how the disruption that the president claimed transgender individuals allegedly caused was “worse than Trump’s corruption.”