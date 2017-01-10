COMEDY

James Corden Battles Neil Patrick Harris In Aca-Mazing Broadway Riff-Off

01/10/2017 03:24 am ET
Lee Moran Trends Editor, The Huffington Post

Actor Neil Patrick Harris challenged James Corden to a Broadway riff-off on Monday night, and things got real soulful real quick.

With backing from the Filharmonic, “The Late Late Show’s” regular a capella group, the two Broadway stars wowed the audience with a host of stage classics. They ended the battle with a rousing duet of “My Shot” from the musical “Hamilton.” 

Get these guys another Tony Award each.

Check it out in the clip above.

