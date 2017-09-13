COMEDY
James Corden: Apple's New iPhone X Is Perfect For Ted Cruz

"The video is so clear Ted Cruz will feel like he’s right there in the room."

James Corden gave Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) some free tech advice on Tuesday’s “Late Late Show.”

After mercilessly mocking Cruz over the Twitter porn video “like” storm (which the lawmaker later blamed on a staffer), Corden explained why Apple’s brand new iPhone X may be perfect for him.

The comedian first broke down just why its new face recognition camera and increased battery life would appeal to Cruz, before he told a hilariously crude joke about Cruz making use of the device’s improved video capabilities.

