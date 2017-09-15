James Corden Works At Old Navy To Make Shopping Goofy Again

James Corden filled in at Old Navy on “The Late Late Show” Thursday, turning the entire store into his straight man.

If shopping were this entertaining, we’d be hitting the mall almost every day.

Unfortunately the host might not be the best candidate for a full-time gig at the clothing outlet. Turns out you actually have to sell stuff.

“You are buying a friend of yours some green chinos,” he told one customer at checkout, “and this is someone you like?”