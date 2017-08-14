Mom Of Charlottesville Suspect Repeatedly Called 911 On Her Son For Violent Threats

James Alex Fields Jr., 20, the white nationalist accused of plowing his car into a crowd of protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing a woman and injuring 19, appears to have a history of violent behavior, according to reports.

Fields’ mother, Samantha Lea Bloom, who uses a wheelchair, reported threats by her son to police at least three times, according to records TMZ obtained from Kentucky authorities for 2010 and 2011, when Fields would have been 13 and 14 years old.

In one incident, a friend of Bloom called 911, reporting that Fields spat in his mother’s face and threatened her with a 12-inch knife. The boy was arrested and detained, according to the records. In another occurrence, Bloom called 911 and accused the teen of smacking her in the head and putting his hand over her mouth after she asked him to stop playing video games.

On a third occasion, Bloom called police to report that she was frightened by her son’s threats against her.

Fields, who most recently lived in Maumee, Ohio, appeared in court Monday on a charge of second-degree murder. He is accused of driving his car into marchers protesting the “Unite the Right” white supremacist rally on Saturday, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer.

Bloom told The Associated Press that she knew her son was attending a rally that “had something to do with Trump,” but that she tried to “stay out of his political views.” She added: “Trump’s not a supremacist.”