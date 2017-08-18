James Murdoch Rips Donald Trump's Response To Charlottesville

James Murdoch, the younger son of Fox News founder and acting CEO Rupert Murdoch, came out swinging against President Donald Trump’s response to the recent violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The younger Murdoch is the CEO of 21st Century Fox, the parent company of Fox News. His father is a supporter and friend of Trump, who earlier this week was overwhelmingly criticized for equating white supremacists in Charlottesville to the activists protesting them.

In an email obtained by the Hollywood Reporter, James Murdoch told friends that Trump’s reaction was concerning.

“These events remind us all why vigilance against hate and bigotry is an eternal obligation — a necessary discipline for the preservation of our way of life and our ideals,” he wrote. “The presence of hate in our society was appallingly laid bare as we watched swastikas brandished on the streets of Charlottesville and acts of brutal terrorism and violence perpetrated by a racist mob.”

And in a line that seemed to take on Trump’s claim that there were some “very fine people” among the white supremacists, many of whom carried swastikas and shouted anti-Semitic chants, Murdoch wrote:

“I can’t even believe I have to write this: standing up to Nazis is essential; there are no good Nazis. Or Klansmen, or terrorists. Democrats, Republicans, and others must all agree on this, and it compromises nothing for them to do so.”

Murdoch also said was pledging $1 million to the Anti-Defamation League, an organization that fights anti-Semitism and which has repeatedly condemned Trump’s treatment of white supremacist groups. He urged friends to do the same.