James Woods Disses Confederate Statue Removals, Gets Served

Conservative actor James Woods is monumentally unhappy that Confederate statues are being taken down.

The movement to destroy these monuments has gained attention following the violent clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia, where white supremacists rallied against the planned displacement of a Gen. Robert E. Lee statue.

The “Ghosts of Mississippi” actor took to Twitter on Monday to insult ”#liberals,” using the Marine Corps War Memorial to make his point.

Before the #liberals find a reason to deface, destroy or degrade this one, I thought some of you might like to see it one more time... pic.twitter.com/juArhCpiXl — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 14, 2017

Let’s just say that it touched off a bit of a war that wasn’t civil. Here are some of the volleys back at Woods.

I too am unable to recognize a difference between the heroes who defeated fascism and the rancid losers who lost trying to preserve slavery. — David Roth (@david_j_roth) August 15, 2017

Hi I'm conservative dipshit James Woods and every single statue means the same thing to me. Someone please take me seriously — THE LEGO COUCH GUY (@ironghazi) August 15, 2017

You're an asshole. Don't ever compare Marines to confederate traitors. — Vets4Bernie 🌹 (@vets4bernie) August 15, 2017

Don't give in to his rhetoric, liberals wouldn't touch this. For starters it's not commemorating the owning, beating and murder of people. — Jen (@CharliNye) August 15, 2017

Marine here. Important difference b/w statue of Marines + Corpsman at Iwo vs confederate statues: one is of Americans, one is of traitors — Will Fischer (@will_c_fischer) August 15, 2017

It's not 1997 anymore, James. You can stop playing Hades. — Steve Dangle Glynn (@Steve_Dangle) August 15, 2017

When was your last audition? — andy lassner (@andylassner) August 15, 2017

