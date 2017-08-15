COMEDY
James Woods Disses Confederate Statue Removals, Gets Served

"Don't ever compare Marines to confederate traitors," one responder said.

By Ron Dicker

Conservative actor James Woods is monumentally unhappy that Confederate statues are being taken down.

The movement to destroy these monuments has gained attention following the violent clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia, where white supremacists rallied against the planned displacement of a Gen. Robert E. Lee statue.

The “Ghosts of Mississippi” actor took to Twitter on Monday to insult ”#liberals,” using the Marine Corps War Memorial to make his point.

Let’s just say that it touched off a bit of a war that wasn’t civil. Here are some of the volleys back at Woods.

