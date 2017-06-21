Jamie Lynn Spears Thanked Her Daughter's First Responders In The Sweetest Way

Thankfully, the little girl recovered and left Children’s Hospital in New Orleans with a big smile on her face. Now her family is paying tribute to the people who helped save her life.

On Monday, Spears posted a photo of Maddie at her 9th birthday party with some special guests ― two first responders who aided her in the immediate aftermath of the accident.

“My baby is 9 years old today, and more than ever we realize how precious every day is,” Spears wrote in the caption. “So, we have to thank these 2 HEROES ― John and Victoria are the first responders, who literally saved Maddie’s life, and they were able to celebrate her another year of her life with us this past weekend! Thank God for these amazing people, and thank you God for your amazing grace. We are so blessed today, and every day with this little angel! HAPPY BIRTHDAY MADDIE.”