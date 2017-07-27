Pulitzer Prize-Winner James Risen Leaving The New York TImes

Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter James Risen is leaving The New York Times after nearly two decades, a distinguished run that included standout reporting on the Sept. 11 attacks, the Iraq war, and rampant government surveillance.

He also successfully battled two Washington administrations trying to compel him to reveal a confidential source.

Risen is the latest high-profile Times journalist to take a voluntary buyout as the paper reorganizes its newsroom. His exit follows the news Thursday that influential book critic Michiko Kakutani also is leaving.

Risen confirmed to HuffPost he’s leaving the paper, but declined to elaborate.