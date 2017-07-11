Jan Maarten Voskuil at Peter Blake Gallery (film)

“Jan Maarten's work merges the disciplines of painting, sculpting and architecture simultaneously while maintaining the integrity of his own vision.” - Peter Blake, owner Peter Blake Gallery

I had the opportunity to step into Laguna Beach art dealer, Peter Blake’s world recently and film his current exhibition on Jan Maarten Voskuil. Voskuil hails from the Netherlands and is one of the rare foreign artists Blake represents. Nestled in Laguna Beach and considered a long-established outpost from the LA art scene, Blake holds in his hip-pocket the finest roster of light and space and minimal abstract artists under one roof :

Southern California artists :

I’ve shot a few films for Peter Blake over the years, but I wanted to feature my Voskuil film because he is not from Southern California or LA or Venice Beach or Topanga Canyon like most of the rest. His planet is far, far, far away...yet so close. Below is the short film of Jan Maarten Voskuil currently on view at Peter Blake Gallery from June - July 2017.

All installation views provided by Peter Blake Gallery

Quarter Sphere Double Depth, 2015, 2K Spray Paint on linen

About Peter Blake Gallery : Since 1993, the Peter Blake Gallery has been a definitive source for modern and contemporary art. The gallery's program is focused on monochrome, concrete, and reductive abstraction, with an emphasis on California minimalism and Light and Space.

Getting To A Square In Double Depth, 2015, 2K Spray Paint on linen

Official Bio : Jan Maarten Voskuil (born 1964, Arnheim NL), lives and works in Haarlem, The Netherlands. His well crafted and inventive spatial paintings are based on geometrical principles. His work is therefor regarded as non objective or concrete art, despite his own growing aversion towards these qualifications. By creating a three dimensional stretcher frame he evokes an ambigues sphered surface as well as a comment on the boundaries of painting itself . His merely symmetric and often modular work recently moved into an outspoken assymetric direction, suggesting an endless area of free form, leading towards an even more elaborate oeuvre. Voskuil's work is exhibited in Musea and Art Spaces around the world, including The United States, Australia, Japan, Great Brittain, France, Czech Republic, Austria, Germany, Belgium, Sweden, Switzerland and The Netherlands.

His work is collected in many Public and private collections, amongst which are The Frans Hals Museum, Haarlem, Museum Voorlinden, Wassenaar, Museum Boijmans van Beuningen, Rotterdam, the Stedelijk Museum Schiedam, the Wilhelm Hack Museum, Ludwigshafen and the Wannieck Gallery, Brno

Jan Maarten Voskuil

Non-Fit Triangles II