Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton and Lilly Tomlin tumbled out of bed and stumbled to the Emmy stage on Sunday, briefly making the world a better place.

Thirty-seven years after their feminist comedy classic hit theaters, the “9 to 5” stars reunited to present the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. (Alexander Skarsgård won.)

“Well, thank you, that’s nice,” Parton said, responding to the audience’s standing ovation.

“Back in 1980, in that movie, we refused to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot,” Fonda exclaimed, to which Tomlin responded, “And in 2017 we still refuse to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot,” to which Parton responded with commentary about her boobs.

“I’m just hoping that I’m going to get one of those ‘Grace and Frankie’ vibrators in my swag bag tonight,” Parton continued, referring to Tomlin and Fonda’s Emmy-nominated Netflix show.

Parton and Fonda were slated to present Tomlin’s lifetime achievement award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in February, but Parton went it alone after Fonda fell sick.