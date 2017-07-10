Janet Benton's arresting Lilli de Jong

Janet Benton’s debut novel ‘Lilli de Jong’ is the saga of a young Quaker teacher trying to survive in 1883s Philadelphia where she is shunned, exploited and forced to live on the streets with her newborn baby. At the center of this narrative is the universal story of the profound bonds of mother and child in a world that would sooner see her die. Though this is a fictional story, Benton’s depiction of the inhuman conditions that Lilli faced is based on solid research by Benton, who is also a documentary film screenwriter.

One thinks of Hugo’s Les Miserable and Dickens‘ Oliver Twist as Benton details the inhuman conditions the poor and the outcast faced, so much for the ‘City of Brotherly Love.’ Like those novels, Benton exposes the social, political and religious hypocrisies of the era. How little things have changed.

Lilli is an unmarried teacher in a Quaker school in Germantown, just outside of the bustling new metropolis. Her life is upended when her mother dies and a distant relative comes to help out her family in their of mourning. Her father runs a cabinet-making business with the help of his son Peter. Soon, Lilli discovers her father and the relative are having an affair and when they marry Lilli is shunned in her church and is dismissed from her job as a teacher, over her father’s impropriety.

She finds solace in the arms of Johan, and soon they fall in love and in bed. Peter’s best friend Johan. The young men decide to go to Pittsburgh to work in the burgeoning steel industry and plan to send for Lilli when they find a place to live. Months go by and there is no word, and she can no longer to conceal the fact that she is pregnant, but her step mother threatens to expose her.

Lilli is taken in by an organization that is supposedly a ‘haven for mothers and infants’ that provide minimal care for destitute expectant mothers, who are under the draconian eye of the unbending Anne Pierce. The mothers must work, nurse other babies and after the birth of their child, must give up the child for adoption. The infants are usually placed in horrible homes, only their eventual worth as child labor earning money for the family. Lilli commits to hand over her baby, Charlotte to family adoption, but refuses at the last moment.

With no other options, Lilli ends up being wet nurse to Henry Burnham, whose mother Clementina, resents because she was made give up her career as a violinist by her husband. To take the wet-nurse job, Lilli in turn must give up Charlotte her child to inhuman custodial care, until she earns enough to escape.

Benton’s novel is an expose of the ‘wet nurse’ industry of the late 1900s, that exploited vulnerable woman and farmed out babies to lives of servitude, poverty and humiliation.

Lilli is forced to suffer as a wet nurse for a privileged family, and among other humiliations she is sexually harassed by the seemingly benevolent lawyer Mr. Burnham. An inexcusable infraction gets her kicked out Burnham house.

Lilli and Lotte land on the filthy streets of Philadelphia, to beg for scrapes of food and holing up in dangerous public spaces. All of these perilous days are chronicled by Lilli in her journal keeping a common practice among Quaker teachers, but a bit of magic realism by Benton, considering Lilli’s grim circumstances.

In fact her world is so grim that, and miseries so relentless, that it gets wearying by the back half of the book. Benton resorts to some convenient plot devises at key points to move the story along- chance meetings, letters revealed and the appearance of a previous villain that has such an instant turn of heart that she snatches Lilli from what could have been final disaster.

But, ultimately, these devices do not take away from Benton’s eloquent and powerful prose. Aside from its operatic gears, Benton’s dialogue, characters, imagery, language, atmospherics and dramatic style is often breathtaking. And outside of medical and sociological study, this reveals a shameful chapter American history that has been all but erased from the public consciousness.