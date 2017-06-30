Janet Mock’s ‘Surpassing Certainty’ is the Book I Wish I Read Before Leaving for College

In 2014, TV host, advocate, and New York Times Bestseller, Janet Mock released her first memoir, Redefining Realness. In her second memoir, Surpassing Certainty: What My Twenties Taught Me, she journeys through her early twenties including her graduate career at New York University and experience as an early professional in the Journalism field.

Through her intimate stories, Janet demonstrates that we are all worthy of love. Her interactions with Troy, her first love, permeate throughout the novel and tells of vulnerability, the journey to maturity, and yet the victory in accepting all the ways that love can impact us—whether long-lasting or short lived romances.

When Janet joins corporate America, first as an intern, she learns the thing about the workplace that all people of color learn at some point: the cycle of discrimination and oppression continues in more strategic ways. It is the select openness that is troubling, and secretly fighting problematic white women that is beneath the surface of institutionalized racism. She finds herself stripped of what is rightfully her own—whether it be appearance, skin color, style, emotion, self-respect, personal space—in the moments where she is openly disrespected, invaded, and culturally and politically correct.

If you are like me, and are halfway through your twenties with a full load of mistakes to prove it, then you’ll consider the wisdom Janet gains from experience as she is able to overcome adversity and find purpose beyond the navigating stages. She is fair in her style, too, allowing readers the chance to develop their own perspective of her companions and decisions.

Her reflections of her strip club dancing days allow the space to figure out what it means to be comfortable in your body, to own it, and to do with it what you will. She carefully states, “For years, men had enjoyed my body before I enjoyed being in my body,” exposing a life of confinement through validation and consumption. Later, she expands upon this antithesis in the scheme of film, television, and music, in which white males apply worthiness by closeness to whiteness.

She says,

When beautiful was used to describe me, it was often qualified through filters of gender and race. If they knew I was trans, they would often say, Oh my God! You look like a real girl. If they didn't know I was trans, it would often be racialized: You are pretty for a black girl. Oh, my God! You remind me of [insert name of black celebrity].

By the end of her discovery, she knows that the notion no one would want you if they truly knew you is a hoax, and is reaffirmed in knowing that we are all capable of being happy and making someone else happy.

What she didn’t know however, is that no one can heal you, and that remains true even after the beautiful pages come to an end and Janet is left to face herself. Thankfully, she is brave enough to do so, and becomes, as TIME describes, one of “12 new faces of black leadership” and one of the “most influential people on the internet.”