Japanese Gashapon Figurines Make a Comeback in Korea

Japanese gashapon toys have been around since 1965. The highly detailed and intricately-painted figurines can be bought from capsule machines, and often portray characters from popular media franchises. Movies, books, comics, television shows…if you can name a media genre, it’s been turned into gashapon.

The Hongdae branch of "Gacha Gacha," a famous retailer of the capsule toys.

These aren’t cheap, fifty-cent capsule machines outside of the grocery store, either – depending on the size of the figure, a single toy can cost between $2 and $5 USD. That’s because of the increased quality of the vinyl, painstakingly painted details, and the realistic (although scaled-down) size of the characters. Complete sets are highly coveted by collectors and sell for hefty prices on sites like eBay, Jbox, and Play-Asia.

While multi-story stores in Japan sell gashapon, the trend has had only limited success in other countries. Until spring 2017, South Korea was no exception. But around March of this year, a new franchise called “Gacha Gacha” began expansion efforts in central Seoul, and now the vending machines can now be found outside video game shops, stationary stores, and even 7-11. If revenues continue to skyrocket, 2017 may be the year Korea fully revives the 90s passion for gashapon.

An assortment of Pokémon figures outside of their capsules.

The manager of Hongdae’s Gundam Base, Chanhyun Park, attributes this to the rise of the “kidult” marketing trend. If you haven’t encountered the term, it’s exactly what it sounds like – a portmanteau of the words “kid” and “adult.” With some adjustments to ad campaigns, manufacturers like Bandai and Takara Tomy made it socially acceptible for twenty-somethings to indulge in childhood pastimes. Mr. Park said: “There are two big reasons for the kidult trend. First, everyone has access to the Internet now, which has allowed people to access more media. The second factor is nostalgia. Young adults are are refamiliarizing themselves with animation that they loved as children, and now that they’re working, they actually have money to buy the toys they previously wanted.”

The kidult trend is best observed in the rise of Pokemon Go, UPLEX’s KakaoFriends store, and of course, gashapon shops. What began in the showrooms of comic book conventions has bled into the wider culture, causing a huge spike in demand for officially-licensed character merchandise.

For in her March article for Seoul magazine, Diana Park unearthed some striking numbers from the Korea Content Agency. Their 2016 report “stated that the national character market grew 20 percent from KRW 7.2 trillion in 2011 to KRW 9.1 trillion in 2014. In 2015, the market brought in KRW 9.8 trillion in sales, and observers expect an 11.4 percent increase to around KRW 11 trillion.” This has caused a surge of interest around the capsule toy stores, including the chain “Gacha Gacha.”

Sungjun Kang opened his branch of the franchise in Hongdae in 2015. “I’ve been a toy collector for as long as I can remember,” he said. “The popularity of gashapon is definitely growing. There are over fifty branches of this store in South Korea now...although I think many owners are just looking to cash in on a trend. But you can’t be truly successful if you’re in it for money. You need to communicate with customers to see what merchandise they want.”

Inside the Hongdae Gacha Gacha shop.

Other manufacturers seem to agree, as both gashapon shops and claw machine rooms are dominated by only the most iconic characters, including Pikachu, Doraemon, and Rilakkuma. Doll-dispensing claw machines (also known as “UFO catchers” in Japan) also skyrocketed in popularity last winter. The Korea Times attributed the dolls’ popularity to an economic slowdown in South Korea, but it is likely the kidult trend is also responsible. It’s now common for Millennial couples in Seoul spend a Friday night playing UFO catchers in Sinchon, visiting arcades, and snatching up gashapon. And those 500 won coins dispensed for a character figurine inspired by Moana, Bleach, Attack on Titan, or Harry Potter quickly add up.

According to The Japanese Toy Association, the capsule toy market was worth a whopping 31 billion yen, or or 280 million USD, in 2015. Toy manufacturing giant Takara Tomy, a major player in the industry, has worked to boost profits by increasing global demand for licensed character products. They also trademarked the name gashapon, as the toys are actually known by several names in Japan. The term used varies region to region, but all of them are onomatopoeia – “gasha” is he sound of the churning machine’s crank, and “pon” is the sound of capsule falling into the prize slot. For the time being, their efforts seem to have paid off in South Korea.

When asked whether the trend will continue to spike in popularity, Hongdae-based toy expert Mr. Kang was optimistic. “I hope our gashapon store will continue to make money, but the truth is, I got into this business because I love it. To be truly successful, you really need to understand fan culture. You need to have a passion for toys.”