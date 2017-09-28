Is This The Man The World Wants Solving Middle East Peace?

Peace in the Middle East is one of the world’s toughest problems. It’s something that people aren’t even sure will ever be possible.

But Donald Trump, like presidents before him, wants to give it a try. It would be quite a legacy, after all. And to lead the effort, he chose a trusted confidante, a man he considers one of the smartest men in the room: his son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

If people weren’t already skeptical that Kushner ― a man who inherited his father’s real estate empire and has no policy experience in the Middle East or elsewhere ― could achieve the impossible, recent developments may give further pause.

Kushner, 36, is under increasing scrutiny for his missteps. In July, he met with Senate intelligence committee staffers about his pre-administration contact with Russian government officials. Kushner did not reveal that he was using a private email account, which upset the committee’s chairman and vice chairman.

Kushner is also tasked with solving the opioid crisis in the United States.