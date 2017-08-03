Kushner has spoken to congressional investigators and provided a lengthy written statement in an attempt to clear up questions about the nature of his meetings with Russians. In July, Kushner denied that he'd colluded with the Russian government and claimed the line of communication he'd attempted to establish with the Kremlin was not secret. He also maintained that he'd never discussed specific policies with Russian officials.



But critics have suggested that Kushner's sweeping denials have left many questions unanswered while raising new ones.



“His description of his financial relationships with individuals and businesses tied to Russia appears incomplete, at best,” Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) said in response to Kushner's letter. “There should be no presumption that he is telling the whole truth in this statement.”