Protester Trolls Jared Kushner, Asks Him To Sign Russian Flag

Jared Kushner was all smiles following his closed-door interview with the Senate Intelligence Committee on Monday ― even as a protester waved a Russian a flag in his face and demanded he sign it.

The demonstrator held out the red, white and blue banner as President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser walked by a crowd of reporters in the Hart Senate Office Building. Earlier in the day, he had testified before the congressional body about meetings he had with Russian officials.

“Mr. Kushner, will you sign my Russia flag?” the protester asked. “Sign my Russian flag! Please!”

Someone just screamed "Will you sign my Russian flag" at Kushner https://t.co/cDd7sqoty2 — Meg Wagner (@megwagner) July 24, 2017

The protester, who later identified himself as Ryan Clayton, the president of populist group Americans Take Action, called for Trump to resign immediately and accused Kushner of conspiring with the Russian government to get his father-in-law elected.

″If we don’t want billionaires buying our elections, why are we letting foreign governments and foreign agents and the people who conspire with them stand in the White House next to the president? It’s despicable,” Clayton told reporters. “We must do something about this. Impeach this president.”

Kushner, who is scheduled to face the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday, is undergoing private questioning this week as part of federal investigations into potential links between Trump associates and the Russian government during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The New York Times revealed in a bombshell report earlier this month that Kushner attended a June 2016 meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and Russians who had promised to provide Trump’s eldest son with dirt on Hillary Clinton. Paul Manafort, who was Trump’s campaign manager at the time, also attended the meeting in Trump Tower in New York City.

“Why does everyone in the White House have all these connections to Russia?” Clayton said. “Do they think the American people are that stupid? Because I don’t. ... The preponderance of evidence suggests that this election was stolen by agents of the Russian government [and] that the Trump campaign was complicit in it.”

Kushner said Monday in a statement that he had not colluded with the Russians.