Jared Kushner Actually Has A Voice

Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, on Monday spoke about the need to modernize technology and data used by the federal government.

Appearing at an event at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, a massive, outdated facility that sits next to the White House, Kushner recounted the obsolete systems used by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“Most services still use paper forms, including 90 percent of health care applications. Our veterans deserve better, and that’s what we’re going to deliver,” he said.

Among his many other responsibilities, Kushner was tapped to lead “a SWAT team of strategic consultants” who are tasked with bringing business ideas to the federal government.

Unlike his father-in-law or his wife, Ivanka Trump, however, Kushner has kept a low profile. He rarely speaks in public, and he does not tweet.