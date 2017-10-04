Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany Kerr, released an emotional statement following the Las Vegas shooting.

Kerr shared a post on Instagram Wednesday about what went through her mind after a gunman opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest Festival Sunday, shooting down at the crowd from the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

“When the gunfire started, I was not with Jason, but with some friends in a tent close to Mandalay,” she explained. “As you can imagine my first instinct was to run to him and his was the same.”

Aldean was performing the final act of the three-day country music festival when his set was interrupted by gunfire in what would become the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, with 58 victims killed and 500 injured.

Kerr is pregnant with her and Aldean’s first child together, a baby boy. Last weekend, the 29-year-old celebrated her baby shower.

“As we laid behind equipment onstage with some of our road family, bullets flying past ... all I could think was ‘I never even got to hold my baby,’” she continued.

A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Oct 4, 2017 at 9:33am PDT

Kerr and Aldean ran for cover, and stayed there for hours. While she and Aldean were unharmed in the shooting, Kerr expressed heartache over those whose lives were senselessly taken.

“We were the lucky ones,” she wrote. “I can’t put into words the pain and heartache we feel for the ones who are no longer with us.”

Erika Goldring via Getty Images

What happened Sunday night made the singer, who has two daughters from a previous marriage, question what kind of world this has become.

“Over the last 24 hrs I have gone through lots of emotions,” Aldean wrote in his own Instagram post. “Scared, Anger, Heartache, Compassion and many others. I [truly don’t] understand why a person would want to take the life of another. Something has changed in this country and in this world lately that is scary to see. This world is becoming the kind of place i am afraid to raise my children in.”

Aldean canceled upcoming shows planned for later this week in Los Angeles, San Diego, and Anaheim for his They Don’t Know Tour after the tragedy. The tour will resume Oct. 12 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, according to People.