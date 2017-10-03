Musician Jason Aldean was performing at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas on Sunday night when shots were fired.

At least 59 people were killed and 500 injured when a gunman fired into the outdoor concert’s sold-out crowd from the window of the nearby Mandalay Bay Hotel. Aldean escaped the horror, but witnessed what he later described as an “unimaginable event.”

Mindy Small via Getty Images Jason Aldean performing at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday before the mass shooting occurred.

Shortly after the attack, the 40-year-old country music singer confirmed on Instagram that he was safe and issued a statement to fans.

On Tuesday, Aldean posted another message to the social media platform, this time expressing that he was afraid to raise his children in a world where massacres like these occur.

“Over the last 24 hrs I have gone through lots of emotions. Scared, Anger, Heartache, Compassion and many others,” he wrote. “I truely dont understand why a person would want to take the life of another. Something has changed in this country and in this world lately that is scary to see. This world is becoming the kind of place i am afraid to raise my children in.”

A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 2, 2017 at 8:57pm PDT

“At the end of the day we arent Democrats or Republicans, Whites or Blacks, Men or Women. We are all humans and we are all Americans,” he continued. “That is the only way we will ever get this Country to be better than it has ever been, but we have a long way to go and we have to start now.”