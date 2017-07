NOW PLAYING

Bid Farewell To Jason Chaffetz With This Retrospective On His Greatest Hits

The Utah congressman, who led the the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, has officially stepped down. While in office, the politician hounded Hillary Clinton, pursued Planned Parenthood and even suggested that health care costs roughly as much as an iPhone. Now that he's done with Washington, D.C., Chaffetz is heading over to Fox News as a contributor.