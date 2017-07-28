TheWilsonPost.com- Travis Patterson Interviews Jason David Frank AKA The Green Power Ranger at Raleigh Supercon July 15, 2017. More Supercon on TheWilsonPost.com and Huffington Post.
Raleigh, NC-
Jason David Frank talks about which ranger was his favorite to play. He also talks about his new role as Blood Shot in the show Ninjak vs the Valiant Universe featuring Michael Rowe, Colin King, featuring Michael Rowe, Colin King, Derek Theler Derek Theler, Aric Dacia. Ninjak vs the Valiant Universe is a Bat in the Sun’s new original series and can be seen Bat In The Sun . Coming 2017. Follow him on Instagram @jdfffn
Supercon is a 3 day festival for fans of pop culture, superheroes, science fiction, fantasy, anime, cartoons, and video games. The event features celebrity guests, comic book creators, voice actors, entertainers, industry guests, cosplayers, exhibitors, artists, and writers. Tickets grant access to the exhibition hall, panels, Q&A’s, films & shorts, costume & cosplay contests, parties, anime viewing, workshops, video gaming, board gaming, and more!
