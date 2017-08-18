A Bunch Of Disney Channel Alum Were At 'Hannah Montana' Star's Wedding

Craig Sjodin via Getty Images Jason Earles along with his costars Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus.

He was Miley’s big brother, played by actor Jason Earles.

Craig Sjodin via Getty Images

Over the weekend, Earles married his girlfriend Katie Drysen at The Garland in North Hollywood, California.

A post shared by LEILANI. (@leilaniweddings) on Aug 17, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

A post shared by Jason Earles (@realdukeofearles) on Aug 14, 2017 at 11:54am PDT

Osment and Arias both worked with the groom on “Hannah Montana,” as well as the Disney Channel Original Movie “Dadnapped,” which also featured Phill Lewis and George Newbern.

A post shared by Emily Osment (@emilyosment) on Aug 12, 2017 at 8:02pm PDT

A post shared by Jason Earles (@realdukeofearles) on Aug 14, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

In an interview with In Touch magazine, the groom called the big day “surreal.”

“Katie was even more beautiful than I could have imagined. I couldn’t wait for the kiss,” he said.

A post shared by Katie Drysen (@ktacd247) on Aug 13, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

The bride told the magazine her favorite part of the wedding day was the first look.

“I feel like there was so much anticipation and build-up but honestly, I was just excited to see him, especially all dressed up,” she said. “I know the first look is more about the groom seeing the bride but I was just as excited to see him looking so handsome.”

Below, more sweet photos from the magical day:

A post shared by In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) on Aug 17, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

A post shared by Katie Drysen (@ktacd247) on Aug 14, 2017 at 4:35pm PDT

A post shared by Katie Drysen (@ktacd247) on Aug 17, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

A post shared by Sarah Gilman (@sarahgilman18) on Aug 15, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT