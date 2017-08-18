A Bunch Of Disney Channel Alum Were At 'Hannah Montana' Star's Wedding

Remember Jackson from Disney Channel’s “Hannah Montana”?
He was Miley’s big brother, played by actor Jason Earles.
Over the weekend, Earles married his girlfriend Katie Drysen at The Garland in North Hollywood, California.
Attendees included fellow Disney Channel stars Emily Osment, Moises Arias, Phill Lewis, George Newbern, Leo Howard and Olivia Holt.
Osment and Arias both worked with the groom on “Hannah Montana,” as well as the Disney Channel Original Movie “Dadnapped,” which also featured Phill Lewis and George Newbern.
In an interview with In Touch magazine, the groom called the big day “surreal.”
“Katie was even more beautiful than I could have imagined. I couldn’t wait for the kiss,” he said.
The bride told the magazine her favorite part of the wedding day was the first look.
“I feel like there was so much anticipation and build-up but honestly, I was just excited to see him, especially all dressed up,” she said. “I know the first look is more about the groom seeing the bride but I was just as excited to see him looking so handsome.”
Below, more sweet photos from the magical day:
H/T Teen Vogue
CONVERSATIONS