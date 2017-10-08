Jason Isaacs comes from the world of “Harry Potter,” so he knows a thing or two about taking down trolls.

The former Lucius Malfoy actor now finds himself playing Captain Lorca on “Star Trek: Discovery,” and at a press conference at New York Comic Con on Saturday he addressed racist Twitter trolls who disparage the show for having Sonequa Martin-Green as the first black woman to lead a “Star Trek” series.

Martin-Green has commented on the criticisms herself to Entertainment Weekly:

I would encourage them to key into the essence and spirit of “Star Trek” that has made it the legacy it is — and that’s looking across the way to the person sitting in front of you and realizing you are the same, that they are not separate from you, and we are all one.

Isaacs’ response was a bit more blunt.

“They can go fuck themselves,” he said.

Jason Isaacs says "those people who hate on the show because we have a person of color and woman as the lead, they can go fuck themselves." — Julia 💀 Alexander (@loudmouthjulia) October 7, 2017

Polygon’s Julia Alexander captured the moment in a tweet and tells us Isaacs was talking about diversity and representation when he touched on the topic. Isaacs’ representatives told HuffPost he had no further comment on the matter at this time, but we’re good. That quote pretty much says it all.

In his short time so far as Captain Lorca, Isaacs hasn’t been afraid to call out rude and belligerent people for their rudeness and belligerence, even if it’s “die-hard” fans ...

That said, for the few idiots offended enough to tell me

1) to go fuck myself and

2) they'll never watch

1) I'm my top choice

2) I dare you — Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) August 16, 2017

... or if it alienates him from fast food chains.

Tagging all the cast to hurl abuse IS extremely rude. And vain. We don't come to your work and scream THE MCFLURRYS ARE MELTING, do we? https://t.co/90xUwAmHmB — Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) October 5, 2017

The actor recently tweeted that he often wants to engage trolls but clicks their profiles to see “endless white isolationist hate-spew.”

“Maybe they follow me as closeted humans,” he wondered.

Keep wanting to engage trolls, but click their profiles to see endless white isolationist hate-spew. Maybe they follow me as closeted humans — Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) September 26, 2017