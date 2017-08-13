POLITICS
08/13/2017 02:33 pm ET

Protesters Heckle Charlottesville 'Unite The Right' Organizer

Police escorted him from the scene.

By Lydia O'Connor

A press conference in Charlottesville, Virginia, led by “Unite The Right” organizer Jason Kessler was cut short just minutes after he took the mic Sunday afternoon.

Police escorted Kessler, a so-called “alt-right” activist, away from the press conference he set up outside Charlottesville City Hall after he was swarmed by a group protesting him, Mykal McEldowney, an Indianapolis Star photojournalist reported on Twitter.

Before police guided him away, Kessler was largely drowned out by loud chants and music from the crowd. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

 

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Clashes In Charlottesville
Suggest a correction
Lydia O'Connor Reporter, HuffPost

MORE:

Racism Politics Alt Right Charlottesville, Virginia White Supremacists
Subscribe to the Politics email.
How will Trump’s administration impact you?
Protesters Heckle Charlottesville 'Unite The Right' Organizer

CONVERSATIONS