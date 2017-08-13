Protesters Heckle Charlottesville 'Unite The Right' Organizer

A press conference in Charlottesville, Virginia, led by “Unite The Right” organizer Jason Kessler was cut short just minutes after he took the mic Sunday afternoon.

Police escorted Kessler, a so-called “alt-right” activist, away from the press conference he set up outside Charlottesville City Hall after he was swarmed by a group protesting him, Mykal McEldowney, an Indianapolis Star photojournalist reported on Twitter.

After being tackled by counter protesters Jason Kessler slips out of press conference with help from police in #charlottesville @indystar pic.twitter.com/7nEfvGFtVp — Mykal McEldowney (@mykalmphoto) August 13, 2017

Before police guided him away, Kessler was largely drowned out by loud chants and music from the crowd.