Protesters Heckle Charlottesville 'Unite The Right' Organizer

A press conference in Charlottesville, Virginia, led by “Unite The Right” organizer Jason Kessler was cut short just minutes after he took the mic Sunday afternoon.
Police escorted Kessler, a so-called “alt-right” activist, away from the press conference he set up outside Charlottesville City Hall after he was swarmed by a group protesting him, Mykal McEldowney, an Indianapolis Star photojournalist reported on Twitter.
Before police guided him away, Kessler was largely drowned out by loud chants and music from the crowd.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
ALSO ON HUFFPOST
Clashes In Charlottesville
CONVERSATIONS